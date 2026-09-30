ESPN Insider Flags Troubling Sign in Jalen Duren’s Pistons Standoff

The Detroit Pistons have offered Jalen Duren $200 million. They still have not resolved a problem that ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill believes reaches beyond the contract.

With Thursday’s qualifying-offer deadline approaching, Goodwill pointed to the absence of direct communication between Duren and president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon as evidence of a damaged relationship.

“There is clearly a disconnect in the relationship business here,” Goodwill said Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today”.

That assessment adds another concern to negotiations already keeping Detroit’s All-NBA center away from training camp. The Pistons want Duren back. His representatives say the dispute is no longer about money. Neither position has produced an agreement.

Vincent Goodwill Questions Pistons’ Relationship With Jalen Duren

Langdon acknowledged Monday that he had not spoken with Duren all summer. He also said he would welcome the center back and would not hold his decisions against him.

Goodwill questioned how negotiations involving such a substantial commitment could proceed without a stronger personal connection.

“When your president of basketball operations is offering you $200 million and he can’t get you on the phone or he doesn’t want to get you on the phone,” Goodwill said.

Langdon’s comments do not establish who avoided contact. They do reveal how little direct conversation has accompanied a negotiation central to Detroit’s future.

According to ESPN’s reporting on the standoff, Duren feels disrespected by the process, including weight clauses in earlier proposals and the contrast with Ausar Thompson’s extension negotiations.

Detroit believes its five-year, fully guaranteed offer is fair.

Goodwill challenged both sides to consider what the rejection reveals.

“If you turn down $200 million if you’re Jalen Duren, what does that say about you and your priorities?” he asked before questioning what the same outcome says about the franchise.

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Qualifying Offer Could Change Detroit’s Control Over Duren’s Future

Duren can accept a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer and position himself for unrestricted free agency next summer.

That would give him greater control over his destination while requiring him to pass on substantial guaranteed money.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst called that potential outcome an “absolute disaster” for Detroit and predicted Duren would leave after the season.

“He will no longer be a Piston after this season,” Windhorst said, acknowledging that circumstances could change.

That is a prediction, not an automatic consequence. Duren could still re-sign with Detroit after accepting the qualifying offer.

His market already extends beyond the Pistons. Andscape’s Marc J. Spears has identified on Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “NBA Today”: Milwaukee, Atlanta, Sacramento and Washington. Detroit has resisted sign-and-trade proposals.

Thursday is the qualifying-offer deadline, rather than a requirement that Duren sign either contract. If he remains unsigned without accepting that offer, his restricted status does not simply disappear.

For Detroit, securing a signature would settle the immediate contract question. Rebuilding trust could require more than paperwork.

Goodwill’s concern is that a franchise finally moving forward risks letting a negotiation weaken the partnership between Cade Cunningham and the center who helped make that progress possible.

“This is a franchise that has been in the dumps for two decades,” he said. “You cannot screw this up.”