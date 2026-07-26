Pistons Proposed to Trade Jalen Duren in New 3-Team Deal for $180 Million Star

The Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren are currently at an impasse over a new lucrative deal for the young center. Surprisingly, it has taken this deep into the offseason despite strong indications that an agreement would be reached.

Duren is qualified for a max deal after an All-NBA selection and the Pistons want to keep him, but their valuation is viewed as off the requested amount by his camp. According to FanSided’s Christopher Kline, this situation has been dragging on with no resolution yet.

“While the Detroit Pistons, in theory, maintain total leverage over the situation, there is clearly a wide gap between what the Pistons are willing to offer and what Duren is willing to accept,” Kline wrote.

This development may prompt some difficult remedy which in large parts involves moving Duren. Given his free agency status, a sign-and-trade is the only way the Pistons can benefit from his moving.

In a proposed trade, the Brooklyn Nets would receive Duren from Detroit. The Pistons would receive Michael Porter Jr. from Brooklyn and Jaylen Wells from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies would then receive Terance Mann from Brooklyn and Duncan Robinson from Detroit, as well as a 2027 first-round pick originally belonging to the New York Knicks.

Pistons Proposed Move Sends Jalen Duren for Michael Porter Jr.

Duren is a restricted free agent, meaning that the Pistons can match any offer sheet for him. The franchise hopes that it doesn’t come to that, but with contract negotiations stalling and limited teams able to take him in their cap at the moment, a decision would have to be made soon.

Duren’s max deal could reach up to $287 million and while his camp isn’t requesting that huge sum, their demand hasn’t been met by the Pistons. It could be met by the Nets. According to Kline, Brooklyn has “less incentive to tank” moving forward, which makes Duren’s deal worth their while.

“That said, if the Knicks’ 2027 first-round pick (in a weak draft class) is all it takes to get off of Terance Mann’s bad money and turn Michael Porter Jr.’s expiring contract into a five-year window with Duren, that ought to appeal to Sean Marks,” Kline added.

Porter Jr. is on an expiring deal at $40.8 million for 2026-27. This could be doable for the Pistons rather than taking something in that range for Duren over five years.

Weighing a Potential Hit or Miss Wing Addition for Pistons Post Duren

With Porter Jr., the offensive gains are a clear approach for the Pistons to want to engage in this deal. Duren, despite his best efforts, doesn’t hit as the most reliable second option to Cade Cunningham. His impressive regular season numbers dropped significantly in the playoffs, which is reportedly why the Pistons are not breaking the bank for his new deal:

“For Detroit, it’s a chance to kick the can in contract negotiations down the road a year with Porter,” Kline added. “The Pistons were a total slog offensively in the playoffs, in large part due to Duren’s disappearing act. Porter is a lights-out shooter who can help carry the scoring burden next to Cade Cunningham, with Jaylen Wells brought in to backfill Duncan Robinson’s role on a much cheaper deal.”

Porter Jr. has seen an improvement in his production in recent years and was a solid part of the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 championship run. If the Pistons are going to give up Duren, he is the appropriate piece to be added.

Detroit also gets a young piece in Wells in this framework. The forward and shooting guard has been one of the more consistent starters for the Memphis Grizzlies in the past couple of years.





