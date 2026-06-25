When it comes to retaining Jalen Duren, that’s a top priority for the Detroit Pistons in 2026.

The value might be down on the veteran center, who had a rough playoff performance in both rounds this year, but the Pistons aren’t letting a handful of games cut ties with the All-Star prematurely.

For teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, that might be bad news.

Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren Plans Made Clear For Lakers, Nets

During a recent appearance on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back,’ The Athletic’s Zach Harper discussed the difficult landscape of centers in restricted free agency this year.

Highlighting players like Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler and Detroit’s Duren, Harper is convinced that the Pistons are “going to match whatever” when it comes to an offer sheet that Duren signs.

“Trying to get those guys away, I just don’t believe it’s going to happen,” Harper said.

Should The Pistons Max Out Jalen Duren?

Since the Pistons have the power to match any offer that Duren agrees to, they don’t have to negotiate right away.

The Pistons can simply let the market play out, leaving Duren’s representation to hunt for offers from interested suitors.

The league-wide expectation is that Duren has little to no chance of signing the $287 million supermax, despite qualifying for it.

A more realistic contract for Duren would be in the lower $200 million range. It’s a substantial dip in value, but it’s still a wealthy payday opportunity for the 22-year-old center.

The playoff run is unfortunate, but the pros still outweigh the cons for Duren. With a 7-game sample size, Duren was a top center in the NBA, earning All-Star and All-NBA honors.

He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 team. As long as Cade Cunningham wants to continue running with Duren, the Pistons need to make sure the former first-rounder is still in the picture.