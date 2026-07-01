Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren Gets Strong Message From Lakers

The meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers went so well for Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren that another will go down on Wednesday, July 1.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Lakers are sending Duren a strong message, and the Pistons are getting placed under a ton of pressure.

Lakers Send Strong Message To Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren

“Duren was told by the Lakers in the meeting that they view him as a maximum-salary level player, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations,” Amick wrote.

“The 22-year-old received a similar message of strong interest from the Sacramento Kings, who also met with Duren on Tuesday and indicated that they will continue to explore sign-and-trade scenarios to land him.”

Duren has known that he has a big fan in Luka Doncic since the start of the 2026 NBA offseason.

The Lakers were planning to enter the Duren market, which is restricted this summer, but they probably didn’t anticipate the Pistons and Duren’s camp would be so far apart on contract negotiations.

Jalen Duren’s Pistons Run

The 22-year-old veteran had his best season yet with the Pistons.

As a first-time All-NBA, All-Star, Duren looked forward to cashing in with a max contract in Detroit.

But after struggling in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Duren’s value dipped. Now, the Pistons aren’t expected to offer a deal in the max range. The Lakers are letting Duren know that they see it differently.

In 2025-2026, Duren produced 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

The Lakers can offer Duren a contract–but the Pistons have the power to match and keep him on board. Right now, the Pistons are expected to match any other team’s offer, and clearly don’t want to ship Duren out via sign-and-trade.

Still, the Lakers haven’t backed down. Even after getting word on Deandre Ayton, who picked up his option for the 2026-2027 season, the Lakers are still heavily pursuing the daily double-double in Duren, who is heading into year five.