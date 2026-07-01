Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren Gets Strong Message From Lakers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers went so well for Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren that another will go down on Wednesday, July 1.
Lakers Send Strong Message To Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
“Duren was told by the Lakers in the meeting that they view him as a maximum-salary level player, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations,” Amick wrote.
“The 22-year-old received a similar message of strong interest from the Sacramento Kings, who also met with Duren on Tuesday and indicated that they will continue to explore sign-and-trade scenarios to land him.”
Duren has known that he has a big fan in Luka Doncic since the start of the 2026 NBA offseason.
The Lakers were planning to enter the Duren market, which is restricted this summer, but they probably didn’t anticipate the Pistons and Duren’s camp would be so far apart on contract negotiations.
Jalen Duren’s Pistons Run
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the against James Harden #1 and Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The 22-year-old veteran had his best season yet with the Pistons.
As a first-time All-NBA, All-Star, Duren looked forward to cashing in with a max contract in Detroit.
But after struggling in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Duren’s value dipped. Now, the Pistons aren’t expected to offer a deal in the max range. The Lakers are letting Duren know that they see it differently.
In 2025-2026, Duren produced 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Lakers can offer Duren a contract–but the Pistons have the power to match and keep him on board. Right now, the Pistons are expected to match any other team’s offer, and clearly don’t want to ship Duren out via sign-and-trade.
Still, the Lakers haven’t backed down. Even after getting word on Deandre Ayton, who picked up his option for the 2026-2027 season, the Lakers are still heavily pursuing the daily double-double in Duren, who is heading into year five.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers went so well for Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren that another will go down on Wednesday, July 1. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Lakers are sending Duren a strong message, and the Pistons are getting placed under a ton of pressure. Lakers Send Strong Message To […]