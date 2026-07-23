The Detroit Pistons seem to have all of the leverage in contract negotiations with the veteran center Jalen Duren.

However, there are anonymous front office folks shedding a different shade of light on the situation. From a rival’s perspective, the Pistons might be on an even playing field with Duren, based on what could happen if he takes the qualifying offer gamble.

Detroit Pistons Get Jalen Duren Warning From Rival NBA Exec

Fred Katz of The Athletic polled over 10 members of front offices in the NBA to see what a fair deal is between the Pistons and Duren.

In the process, this quote popped up:

“While Detroit might look like they have most of the leverage, given that there are no cap-space teams out there, they’re royally [expletive] if he takes the qualifying (offer) and walks next year,” one respondent to the poll told The Athletic. “So, I think leverage is relatively even.”

On one side, yes, Duren could put the Pistons in a tough spot if he plays the 2026-2027 season on a one-year deal, thrives, then hits the open market for the Pistons to lose their homegrown star for nothing. But that’s a perfect scenario for the center.

Duren just had an All-Star/All-NBA season and hasn’t been able to generate a max offer, despite being eligible. It’s not as easy as it sounds.

What’s The Fair Offer?

The results were all over the place, from $230 million over five years to as low as $180 million over that time.

Some suggested even knocking off a year, and going within the $157 million to $130 million range. Basically, Duren’s unrestricted market would be all over the place if the Pistons didn’t have the opportunity to make the qualifying offer.

Right now, Duren’s path is Pistons or bust. Just two teams showed interest in sign-and-trade scenarios. The Los Angeles Lakers pivoted to another plan, while the Sacramento Kings were shut down.

With so much money spent in free agency, Duren’s high offer from another team isn’t coming. While some might see Duren as being on an even playing field with the Pistons, there’s a small chance that Detroit is worried.