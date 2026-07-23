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Detroit Pistons Get Jalen Duren Warning From Rival NBA Exec

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 02: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on February 02, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons seem to have all of the leverage in contract negotiations with the veteran center Jalen Duren.

However, there are anonymous front office folks shedding a different shade of light on the situation. From a rival’s perspective, the Pistons might be on an even playing field with Duren, based on what could happen if he takes the qualifying offer gamble.

Detroit Pistons Get Jalen Duren Warning From Rival NBA Exec

Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic - Game Four

GettyORLANDO, FL – APRIL 27: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoot a jumper over Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of game four of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 27, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 94-88 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Fred Katz of The Athletic polled over 10 members of front offices in the NBA to see what a fair deal is between the Pistons and Duren.

In the process, this quote popped up:

“While Detroit might look like they have most of the leverage, given that there are no cap-space teams out there, they’re royally [expletive] if he takes the qualifying (offer) and walks next year,” one respondent to the poll told The Athletic. “So, I think leverage is relatively even.”

On one side, yes, Duren could put the Pistons in a tough spot if he plays the 2026-2027 season on a one-year deal, thrives, then hits the open market for the Pistons to lose their homegrown star for nothing. But that’s a perfect scenario for the center.

Duren just had an All-Star/All-NBA season and hasn’t been able to generate a max offer, despite being eligible. It’s not as easy as it sounds.

What’s The Fair Offer?

Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 04: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts to block a shot by Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The results were all over the place, from $230 million over five years to as low as $180 million over that time.

Some suggested even knocking off a year, and going within the $157 million to $130 million range. Basically, Duren’s unrestricted market would be all over the place if the Pistons didn’t have the opportunity to make the qualifying offer.

Right now, Duren’s path is Pistons or bust. Just two teams showed interest in sign-and-trade scenarios. The Los Angeles Lakers pivoted to another plan, while the Sacramento Kings were shut down.

With so much money spent in free agency, Duren’s high offer from another team isn’t coming. While some might see Duren as being on an even playing field with the Pistons, there’s a small chance that Detroit is worried.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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