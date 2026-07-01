A new frontcourt addition is on its way for the Detroit Pistons. After wrapping up a season with the Los Angeles Clippers, John Collins is signing a multi-year deal with Detroit.

Although the Pistons are still waiting to hear about the future of their two frontcourt starters, Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris, Collins is entering the picture with a prominent role ready for him in 2026-2027.

Detroit Pistons’ John Collins Contract Reveals Major Advantage

The total numbers for Collins’ new deal with the Pistons are set at $51 million over three years.

While that’s a notable number, it’s been revealed that the team has a major financial advantage.

According to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press, the final two seasons of Collins’ contract are non-guaranteed.

The estimated first-year salary for Collins is set at around $16 million, according to Spotrac. That number could change when the deal is finalized.

Detroit signed a similar deal with Duncan Robinson last summer. Although the total for three years was set at $47.9 million, Robinson only has $2 million of his $15.9 million guaranteed for the 2026-2027 season.

There are already rumors about Robinson’s potential early exit, which would help the Pistons financially this year.

Next offseason, the team could save money by cutting ties with Collins early as well.

John Collins’ Clippers Run

After spending six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and two years with the Utah Jazz, John Collins played one season for the Clippers.

In 69 games, he started 56 matchups, seeing the court for 27.1 minutes per game.

Collins produced averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

The veteran forward made 55.2% of his shots from the field and knocked down 40.6% of his three-pointers, taking 3.2 attempts per game.