BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 16: John Collins #20 of the LA Clippers reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Clippers 121-118. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
A new frontcourt addition is on its way for the Detroit Pistons. After wrapping up a season with the Los Angeles Clippers, John Collins is signing a multi-year deal with Detroit.
Although the Pistons are still waiting to hear about the future of their two frontcourt starters, Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris, Collins is entering the picture with a prominent role ready for him in 2026-2027.
Detroit Pistons’ John Collins Contract Reveals Major Advantage
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers goes to the basket during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 09, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The total numbers for Collins’ new deal with the Pistons are set at $51 million over three years.
While that’s a notable number, it’s been revealed that the team has a major financial advantage.
The estimated first-year salary for Collins is set at around $16 million, according to Spotrac. That number could change when the deal is finalized.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 16: John Collins #20 of the LA Clippers reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Clippers 121-118. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Detroit signed a similar deal with Duncan Robinson last summer. Although the total for three years was set at $47.9 million, Robinson only has $2 million of his $15.9 million guaranteed for the 2026-2027 season.
There are already rumors about Robinson’s potential early exit, which would help the Pistons financially this year.
Next offseason, the team could save money by cutting ties with Collins early as well.
John Collins’ Clippers Run
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: John Collins #20 of the LA Clippers draws a foul as he drives against Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on December 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After spending six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and two years with the Utah Jazz, John Collins played one season for the Clippers.
In 69 games, he started 56 matchups, seeing the court for 27.1 minutes per game.
Collins produced averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.
The veteran forward made 55.2% of his shots from the field and knocked down 40.6% of his three-pointers, taking 3.2 attempts per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
A new frontcourt addition is on its way for the Detroit Pistons. After wrapping up a season with the Los Angeles Clippers, John Collins is signing a multi-year deal with Detroit. Although the Pistons are still waiting to hear about the future of their two frontcourt starters, Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris, Collins is entering […]