The chances of the Detroit Pistons landing Draymond Green in NBA free agency were slim. You could say that about every non-Warriors team this summer.

Although the four-time champion declined his player option with the team, he did so with the idea of returning. Green was willing to make a financial sacrifice to give the Warriors flexibility in the open market.

The Warriors wanted LeBron James. Ultimately, they lost that battle to the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, Green is back with the Warriors. On Tuesday, July 28, Green signed a one-year, $27.7 million deal, according to ESPN.

Detroit Pistons Should Keep Tabs On Warriors Star In NBA Trade Market

Although Green is off the market, his new deal contains an important factor. Green has a no-trade clause attached, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

As a result, the Pistons should be paying attention to the veteran forward throughout the year. Just last season, the Warriors were shopping the 36-year-old. He might end up being a trade candidate once again as the season plays out.

Last season, Green appeared in 68 games for the Warriors. He shot 41.8% from the field, producing 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and nearly 1.0 block per game.

While Green has made it clear that he wants to end his career where it started in Golden State, he has been vocal about being open to the Pistons in the past, since he’s from Michigan.

The Pistons aren’t desperate for a forward at this time. Currently, they could use three-point scorers, but Green’s defensive value and veteran leadership could go a long way for a young team like Detroit. If he’s available for a desirable price later on down the line, the Pistons wouldn’t be wrong to do their due diligence.