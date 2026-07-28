ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Kia Center on May 01, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
The chances of the Detroit Pistons landing Draymond Green in NBA free agency were slim. You could say that about every non-Warriors team this summer.
Although the four-time champion declined his player option with the team, he did so with the idea of returning. Green was willing to make a financial sacrifice to give the Warriors flexibility in the open market.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors complains about a call during the second half of their game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Warriors wanted LeBron James. Ultimately, they lost that battle to the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, Green is back with the Warriors. On Tuesday, July 28, Green signed a one-year, $27.7 million deal, according to ESPN.
Detroit Pistons Should Keep Tabs On Warriors Star In NBA Trade Market
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a call in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on April 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
As a result, the Pistons should be paying attention to the veteran forward throughout the year. Just last season, the Warriors were shopping the 36-year-old. He might end up being a trade candidate once again as the season plays out.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 21: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the the third quarter at State Farm Arena on March 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Last season, Green appeared in 68 games for the Warriors. He shot 41.8% from the field, producing 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and nearly 1.0 block per game.
While Green has made it clear that he wants to end his career where it started in Golden State, he has been vocal about being open to the Pistons in the past, since he’s from Michigan.
The Pistons aren’t desperate for a forward at this time. Currently, they could use three-point scorers, but Green’s defensive value and veteran leadership could go a long way for a young team like Detroit. If he’s available for a desirable price later on down the line, the Pistons wouldn’t be wrong to do their due diligence.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The chances of the Detroit Pistons landing Draymond Green in NBA free agency were slim. You could say that about every non-Warriors team this summer. Although the four-time champion declined his player option with the team, he did so with the idea of returning. Green was willing to make a financial sacrifice to give the […]