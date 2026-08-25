After having a hard time landing their dream candidates this summer, the Detroit Pistons can’t lose hope in the All-Star Game’s current situation. Kyrie Irving has to remain on Trajan Langdon’s radar.

Landing the Dallas Mavericks‘ superstar won’t happen before training camp. The most recent update on the Kyrie Irving front confirms that his team won’t change their stance. However, the league isn’t sold on the two parties staying together long-term.

Kyrie Irving NBA Trade Rumors Gives Pistons Unfortunate Update

On August 24, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that nothing has changed on the Kyrie front.

“The Mavericks, as we’ve been writing since mid-June, have consistently swatted away trade interest this offseason in nine-times-an-All-Star guard Kyrie Irving,” he said.

“Rival teams, however, continue to wonder aloud about how firmly Dallas will stick to that stance once the season begins and the next in-season trade deadline on Feb. 11 gradually approaches.”

The Mavs’ interest in keeping Irving currently makes sense. He’s a dynamic guard who could be a difference-maker to set up the second-year forward Cooper Flagg for success next season.

But rival NBA teams are correct in wondering how that pairing makes sense long-term. Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving are on two different timelines. Irving, 34, is a win-now player. Flagg hasn’t even turned 20 yet and has his entire career in front of him.

The Mavs know they are closer to rebuilding than contending. There is a reason why they had to strike a buyout with Klay Thompson, so he could get to the Miami Heat. That kind of move tees up a Kyrie follow-up.

Again, it might not be in September or October, but if the Mavs aren’t showing any signs of playing meaningful basketball deep into the year, why would Kyrie want to stay?

The Pistons Should Be Ready

It’s not a debate; Kyrie Irving would be the best co-star that Cade Cunningham has had by a mile.

With 779 games under his belt, Irving has averaged 23.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game throughout his 14-year NBA career. He has seven years of playoff experience, including a 2016 championship run.

In what has become a stacked Eastern Conference, the Pistons could use another star to add to the lineup. Irving is an obvious target to keep on the radar if and when the Mavs are ready to cut ties.