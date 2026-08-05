Pistons’ Lack Of Trade Interest Has Kings Star Reconsidering Stance

If the Detroit Pistons wanted an established center to replace Jalen Duren, Domantas Sabonis was there for the taking.

However, the Pistons not only wanted to keep Duren–but they didn’t want to lose him for Sabonis.

Although Sabonis’ timeline doesn’t exactly match the Sacramento Kings at this point, the Pistons’ unwillingness to take him on has the veteran accepting his reality and “recommitting” to the Kings with a level of buy-in that could keep him on the court with a role throughout the year, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“Perry visited with restricted free agent center Jalen Duren in early July and explored the idea of a sign-and-trade swap of big men, but the Detroit Pistons balked at the idea of losing Duren for Sabonis, league sources said,” Slater wrote.

He added that the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics were temporarily in the mix for Sabonis as well.

Where Are The Pistons At With Jalen Duren?

Since the Kings can’t send Sabonis to the Pistons, Duren won’t be going to Sacramento this year. After the Los Angeles Lakers sent a haul to the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler, that’s another suitor out of the picture for Duren.

The Pistons have a deal on the table, and Duren isn’t willing to accept it. His only options at this point are to accept a long-term offer from Detroit or take a risky one-year deal, which won’t be worth more than $10 million.

Could Sabonis Entice Detroit With Time?

It’s a doubtful situation.

Duren is 22 and fresh off his first All-Star season with the Pistons. Although he had durability concerns in years one and two, that hasn’t been an issue lately. Duren has appeared in at least 70 games in each of the past two seasons.

Not to totally knock Sabonis’ value, but his most productive days are likely behind him. Sabonis has three All-Star nods, but his latest came in 2023.

The 30-year-old center has over 665 games under his belt. He appeared in only 19 games last year, producing averages of 15.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. His last playoff run happened in 2023 with the Kings.

Unless the Duren situation becomes a distraction and the Kings feel desperate to move off him, Sabonis won’t be revisited by Detroit’s front office.