After the 2026 NBA Playoffs, it was clear that the Detroit Pistons need more star power on offense to give Cade Cunningham some much-needed help.

The instant target that many NBA writers have linked to Detroit was Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Don’t rule out Reaves, but understand that his chances of leaving the Lakers are diminishing by the day. If Reaves is no longer an option, one mock trade suggests that the Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. could be a valuable addition.

Detroit Pistons Land 24 PPG Cade Co-Star In NBA Mock Trade

In a 2026 NBA mock draft on June 13, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley envisions a scenario where the Pistons part ways with pick No. 21, sending it to the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to the pick, the Pistons would ship out Ron Holland, Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and a 2030 first-round pick swap.

The Pistons would add Michael Porter Jr. and Drake Powell in this scenario.

The case for Brooklyn suggests that Holland and the pick would produce long-term building blocks for a rebuilding Nets team.

LeVert and Robinson are described purely as “money-matchers” in the deal, but the Nets wouldn’t have to be tied to them long-term. LeVert’s $28.9 million deal expires in 2027.

Robinson is signed through 2028, but only $2.0 million of his $15.9 million salary for 2026-2027 is guaranteed on January 10, 2027. The Nets would be able to move off him to save $13.9 million.

Why Would The Pistons Make The Deal?

“Adding Porter could be enormous for this offense, which might literally be one big boost away from cracking the contender ranks,” Buckley explained.

“Throw in Powell to help offset the sting of subtracting Holland—both are young, toolsy, defense-first wing prospects—and this could get a handshake from both sides.”

Porter didn’t exactly play meaningful hoops in 2025-2026. With a struggling Nets team, the veteran forward averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. All-Star numbers for the seven-year veteran.

But a decent player on a bad team often produces results that can trick teams into seeing value that isn’t actually there when the stakes are higher. The thing about Porter is that he came from a winning situation with the Denver Nuggets.

Rewind to 2022-2023, when the Nuggets won the NBA Finals. Porter produced averages of 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in the regular season. During the playoffs, he averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, while shooting 35.1% from deep. Porter was the third option in Denver.

In two very different situations, Porter has been extremely useful. If the Nets are willing to talk about a deal involving the 28-year-old forward, the Pistons should be doing what it takes to get it done.