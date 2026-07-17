The Detroit Pistons might be done making major moves in the trade market, but they are still are showing interest in potentially adding DeMar DeRozan on the free agency market.

According to The Stein Line, the Pistons are “still evaluating” the idea of pursuing DeMar DeRozan.

The NBA insider noted that the Toronto Raptors are indeed still bidding on DeRozan. As DeRozan keeps his availability open, the Pistons have bought enough time to think it over. So far, they haven’t shown enough interest to make a formal offer.

Detroit Pistons Get Linked To 6-Time All-Star In NBA Free Agency

“Detroit is already looking at a roster crunch and still faces challenging contract extension negotiations between now and Opening Night with All-NBA big man Jalen Duren and defensive ace Ausar Thompson,” Stein wrote on July 17.

“Yet it’s likewise true that Pistons — who currently sit an estimated $46 million under the luxury tax threshold to re-sign Duren and retain some flexibility for an additional upgrade — do remain in need of some offensive punch in support of star guard Cade Cunningham.”

The Pistons haven’t had a quiet offseason, but they surely didn’t acquire any of their top-tier targets. Names such as Austin Reaves and Coby White stayed with their current organizations.

Meanwhile, targets like Norman Powell and Tyler Herro found new destinations outside of going to Detroit.

The Pistons added John Collins as their biggest acquisition on the open market. He replaces the loss of Tobias Harris. They also retained Kevin Huerter on a multi-year deal before he truly hit the open market.

In the trade market, the Pistons acquired Isaiah Joe, Taurean Prince, and Gary Harris. They should be complementary additions to the second unit.

DeMar DeRozan’s NBA Career

The 36-year-old entered the NBA in 2009. He was the ninth-overall pick out of USC.

DeRozan started his career with the Toronto Raptors. After nine seasons in Toronto, where he was a four-time All-Star, DeRozan went to the San Antonio Spurs for two years.

Following his run in San Antonio, DeRozan played three seasons for the Chicago Bulls. He was an All-Star in two out of three of those seasons, averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Over the past two years, DeRozan has played on the struggling Kings. Over 154 games, DeRozan averaged 20.3 points, while shooting 32.5% from three on 2.6 attempts per game.