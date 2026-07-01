Detroit Pistons Linked To Lakers Free Agent Amid Tobias Harris Uncertainty

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their pursuit of Jalen Duren, the Detroit Pistons are keeping an eye on one of LA’s frontcourt free agents on day two of NBA free agency.

The veteran forward Rui Hachimura has been linked to the Pistons.

According to The Stein Line, Hachimura has three prominent teams taking a look at him as a potential addition. Along with the Pistons, the market includes the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets.

Rui Hachimura’s Lakers Run

The Lakers added Hachimura for the first time in 2023.

Amid the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Washington Wizards traded the veteran forward in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

Hachimura ended up playing three full seasons with the Lakers after that trade.

During the recent run in 2025-2026, Hachimura appeared in 68 games, starting 41 of those matchups with an average of 28.3 minutes per game.

The veteran forward shot 51.4% from the field and hit on 44.3% of his shots from three. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in the Lakers’ front court.

With four seasons of action on the Lakers, Hachimura posted averages of 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 228 games. He shot 41.5% from three, taking 3.6 attempts per game.

The playoff numbers (36 games) included 13.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 50.7% 3PT.

Detroit Pistons’ Frontcourt

Two out of three starters are up in the air for next season.

You may be able to add a third for that matter if you count Duncan Robinson.

Hachimura would serve as a Tobias Harris replacement if the seasoned veteran decides to cut his second stint with the Pistons down to just two seasons.

NBA rumors continue to suggest that Harris has several teams interested in his services, including the Lakers and the Spurs. The Spurs are also looking at Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, according to The Stein Line.

The Pistons are also having a hard time retaining Duren on a new deal so far. The two sides haven’t found common ground. At this point, Duren is taking meetings with multiple teams, including the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings.

As for Robinson, he’s been in trade rumors over the past few weeks. While things have simmered down on that front, his contract has a lack of guarantees, which makes him a cut candidate.

Going into year two of a three-year, $47.9 million contract, Robinson’s $15.9 million only has $2.0 million guaranteed before January 10, 2027.

The Pistons don’t have to rush to consider cutting ties with Robinson’s contract, but it’s something to keep in mind as they look for forwards to add to the team.