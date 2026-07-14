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Detroit Pistons Get Linked To Tyler Herro After Bucks’ Confusing Move

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Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

The Detroit Pistons‘ rival in Wisconsin has taken a lot of heat recently. The Milwaukee Bucks signed Gary Trent Jr. to a four-year, $64 million contract.

That’s quite a bit of money for a player who averaged 8.1 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 36.0% from three and 38.7% from the field. Outside of Trent’s rookie season, it was a career low for him in the scoring department.

Still, the Bucks invested over $60 million in him, while creating a logjam at guard. One NBA analyst wonders if that means a follow-up move will occur.

Detroit Pistons Get Linked To Tyler Herro After Bucks’ Confusing Move

Tyler Herro during his time with the Miami Heat before joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 23: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on January 23, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As Yossi Gozlan and CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn discussed the head-scratching move put together by Milwaukee, Quinn started thinking out loud about the possibility of Detroit going for Tyler Herro once again.

“Maybe they’re going to trade Tyler Herro to Detroit now?” Quinn said. “Maybe that’s how they address this?”

There isn’t anything concrete out there about the Pistons’ interest in Herro as of late, but it is a scenario that shouldn’t be tossed out.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat drives against Sam Hauser #30 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on April 01, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

After all, the Pistons received their fair share of questions about their offseason. The Pistons made some quality moves, such as trading for Isaiah Joe and signing John Collins. However, they didn’t make a splash as they had hoped.

Herro was just one of several star targets on Detroit’s radar. Ultimately, Herro was moved to the Bucks in the Giannis-Miami blockbuster.

Should The Pistons Pursue Herro Again?

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 23: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If the Bucks get desperate with their logjam, the Pistons should see if there is an affordable trade worth making.

The guard situation in Detroit is decent, but there is a lot of banking on development. Beyond Cade Cunningham, the Pistons will rely on names such as Daniss Jenkins, Gary Harris, Isaiah Joe, Kevin Huerter, and Ebuka Okorie.

Herro gives the Pistons a valuable three-point scorer, a reliable ball-handler beyond Cade Cunningham, and a playoff-tested talent.

Throughout his career, Herro has averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. Last year, Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

The Bucks have signaled before the Trent signing that they are willing to keep Herro on board. Soon, the NBA world could see if that mindset changed.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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