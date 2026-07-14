The Detroit Pistons‘ rival in Wisconsin has taken a lot of heat recently. The Milwaukee Bucks signed Gary Trent Jr. to a four-year, $64 million contract.

That’s quite a bit of money for a player who averaged 8.1 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 36.0% from three and 38.7% from the field. Outside of Trent’s rookie season, it was a career low for him in the scoring department.

Still, the Bucks invested over $60 million in him, while creating a logjam at guard. One NBA analyst wonders if that means a follow-up move will occur.

Detroit Pistons Get Linked To Tyler Herro After Bucks’ Confusing Move

As Yossi Gozlan and CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn discussed the head-scratching move put together by Milwaukee, Quinn started thinking out loud about the possibility of Detroit going for Tyler Herro once again.

“Maybe they’re going to trade Tyler Herro to Detroit now?” Quinn said. “Maybe that’s how they address this?”

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There isn’t anything concrete out there about the Pistons’ interest in Herro as of late, but it is a scenario that shouldn’t be tossed out.

After all, the Pistons received their fair share of questions about their offseason. The Pistons made some quality moves, such as trading for Isaiah Joe and signing John Collins. However, they didn’t make a splash as they had hoped.

Herro was just one of several star targets on Detroit’s radar. Ultimately, Herro was moved to the Bucks in the Giannis-Miami blockbuster.

Should The Pistons Pursue Herro Again?

If the Bucks get desperate with their logjam, the Pistons should see if there is an affordable trade worth making.

The guard situation in Detroit is decent, but there is a lot of banking on development. Beyond Cade Cunningham, the Pistons will rely on names such as Daniss Jenkins, Gary Harris, Isaiah Joe, Kevin Huerter, and Ebuka Okorie.

Herro gives the Pistons a valuable three-point scorer, a reliable ball-handler beyond Cade Cunningham, and a playoff-tested talent.

Throughout his career, Herro has averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. Last year, Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

The Bucks have signaled before the Trent signing that they are willing to keep Herro on board. Soon, the NBA world could see if that mindset changed.