Pistons List Gives Brutal Shot to Jaden Ivey After Departure

Without an extension from the Detroit Pistons, Jaden Ivey entered the 2025-2026 NBA season with a ton of pressure.

It was a make-or-break season for the former lottery pick. Unfortunately, the Pistons knew they didn’t see Ivey in their long-term vision by the trade deadline.

As one list suggests, Ivey was one of the most disappointing Pistons this season.

Was Jaden Ivey The Most Disappointing?

On a list of five players, Sports Illustrated listed Ivey as No. 5. On one hand, there were four other players who did worse based on the outscome.

On the other hand, getting listed, despite playing just half of the season with the Pistons is a tough spot to be in. Ivey needs all of the good press he can get in order to get back in the good graces of the league if he’s interested in bouncing back.

It’s apparent that the narrative surrounding his game is still sour.

“Ivey began this season with an injury, but there was serious hope that when returned, he’d make a solid back court next to Cade Cunningham. Instead, Ivey struggled to find his way back into the rotation, struggling in every phase of the game. That left the Pistons scrambling near the trade deadline to find a partner as his value tanked.” via Sports Illustrated.

What Does The Future Hold For Jaden Ivey?

Nobody can say for sure. Ivey’s fall off had a lot to do with his performance on the court, but what he did off the court led to his release from the Chicago Bulls.

The 24-year-old guard appeared in 30 games for the Pistons in 2025-2026. After averaging 17.6 points on 40.9% shooting from three, Ivey followed up with averages of 8.2 points, while averaging 37.2% from three.

Detroit made a deal with Chicago and Minnesota, which sent Ivey to the Bulls. He appeared in four games, averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 assists. Ivey was dealing with a knee injury, which sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season.

Before the season concluded, Ivey was released due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” It’s unclear if Ivey will pursue a second contract with a team this offseason. If he does get offers, they will likely be in the minimum range.