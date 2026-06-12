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Detroit Pistons Get Major Austin Reaves NBA Free Agency Update

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Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

After a disappointing second-round exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons have to take a big swing or two in free agency or the trade market.

One name that has been commonly linked to the Pistons over time is Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

As Reaves gears up for a free agency run, he’ll have the chance to speak with any interested suitor. The sharpshooter is expected to have a competitive market, which not only includes the Lakers but also the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Get Major Austin Reaves NBA Free Agency Update

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Two

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 07: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers works against Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 07, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Assessing the state of Reaves’ upcoming free agency, The Athletic’s Dan Woike confirmed what everybody knows: the Lakers are going to try their best to keep Reaves in LA, where it all started.

The NBA insider also added that the Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and the Atlanta Hawks are “among a group” of interested teams with the flexibility to create space and make competitive offers for the star guard.

“Multiple front-office sources around the league, granted anonymity to freely discuss an opposing player, expect Reaves to have interest from the Brooklyn Nets, with a four-year, $178.5 million contract expected to be offered,” Woike wrote.

“League sources said the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among a group of interested teams that can create space to make competitive offers. Other teams could also emerge.”

Should The Pistons Pursue Austin Reaves?

Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 23: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon can’t get away with the same strategy he utilized over the past two seasons.

When he inherited a young roster, Langdon wisely played the patient game. He waited to see what the team had and what they needed, without jumping the gun and making franchise-altering decisions based on early feelings.

The time to wait is over. The Pistons have been good, but not good enough. They need another star-caliber scorer to add to the lineup, and Reaves has proven over the past two seasons that he could serve that role.

Austin Reaves’ Lakers Run

Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 23: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons controls the ball against Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on December 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

During his rookie season in 2021-2022, Austin Reaves posted an average of 7.3 points while shooting 31.7% from three.

By year two, he was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, as he averaged 13.0 points, shooting 39.8% from deep. In year four, Reaves started every game he played. He averaged 20.2 points with 37.7% shooting from three.

In 2025-2026, Reaves produced 23.3 points per game, while hitting on 36.0% of his threes in 51 games.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Detroit Pistons Get Major Austin Reaves NBA Free Agency Update

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