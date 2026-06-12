After a disappointing second-round exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons have to take a big swing or two in free agency or the trade market.

One name that has been commonly linked to the Pistons over time is Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

As Reaves gears up for a free agency run, he’ll have the chance to speak with any interested suitor. The sharpshooter is expected to have a competitive market, which not only includes the Lakers but also the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Get Major Austin Reaves NBA Free Agency Update

Assessing the state of Reaves’ upcoming free agency, The Athletic’s Dan Woike confirmed what everybody knows: the Lakers are going to try their best to keep Reaves in LA, where it all started.

The NBA insider also added that the Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and the Atlanta Hawks are “among a group” of interested teams with the flexibility to create space and make competitive offers for the star guard.

“Multiple front-office sources around the league, granted anonymity to freely discuss an opposing player, expect Reaves to have interest from the Brooklyn Nets, with a four-year, $178.5 million contract expected to be offered,” Woike wrote.

“League sources said the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among a group of interested teams that can create space to make competitive offers. Other teams could also emerge.”

Should The Pistons Pursue Austin Reaves?

Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon can’t get away with the same strategy he utilized over the past two seasons.

When he inherited a young roster, Langdon wisely played the patient game. He waited to see what the team had and what they needed, without jumping the gun and making franchise-altering decisions based on early feelings.

The time to wait is over. The Pistons have been good, but not good enough. They need another star-caliber scorer to add to the lineup, and Reaves has proven over the past two seasons that he could serve that role.

Austin Reaves’ Lakers Run

During his rookie season in 2021-2022, Austin Reaves posted an average of 7.3 points while shooting 31.7% from three.

By year two, he was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, as he averaged 13.0 points, shooting 39.8% from deep. In year four, Reaves started every game he played. He averaged 20.2 points with 37.7% shooting from three.

In 2025-2026, Reaves produced 23.3 points per game, while hitting on 36.0% of his threes in 51 games.