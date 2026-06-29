As NBA free agency approaches, the future of Jalen Duren with the Detroit Pistons seems to be seriously in question.

According to the NBA insider Chris Haynes, Duren plans to meet with the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency this week to discuss a potential partnership.

As a restricted free agent, the Pistons can match whatever offer Duren agrees to and retain him. However, Duren’s visit with the Kings will include discussions of a potential sign-and-trade.

Detroit Pistons Get Major Jalen Duren Trade Rumor Before NBA Free Agency

“Due to sizable distance apart in negotiations, Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren will meet with the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency with the intentions of structuring a sign-&-trade out of Detroit,” Haynes reported on June 29.

Late last week, the sign-and-trade rumors for Duren were made public for the first time. As Duren reportedly felt that the Pistons were far from his desired asking price during the negotiation process, it was clear that Duren would seek a potential sign-and-trade scenario.

Now, there is a team coming to the front of the line with interest.

Jalen Duren’s 2025-2026 NBA Season

The veteran center went from looking like one of the top bigs in the game to struggling to get a desired offer from his team.

In 70 games, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He was named an All-Star for the first time, and landed in the All-NBA category. Duren became supermax eligible as a result, but his playoff performance has made it difficult for the Pistons to go that high with their offer.

During the playoffs, Duren averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds. During critical moments in the postseason, Duren was seen on the bench, as JB Bickerstaff utilized his backups amid the star center’s struggles.

Although the Kings are becoming a threat, Duren’s camp could simply be using Sacramento as leverage.

The Pistons are likely to continue discussing a new deal with Duren to keep their homegrown center with the organization. In four seasons, Duren has averaged 13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.

In the event the Pistons and the Kings strike a deal, The Athletic’s Sam Amick suggests that Domantas Sabonis could a part of the returning package. That would help the Pistons find an immediate starting center. In five seasons with the Kings, Sabonis has averaged 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.