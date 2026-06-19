Don’t expect the Detroit Pistons to pursue the superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, this offseason.

However, it’s been made clear that the Pistons could have some level of involvement in the Greek Freak’s trade sweepstakes.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Pistons could play facilitator for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat by taking on an All-Star guard in Tyler Herro.

Detroit Pistons Get Major Tyler Herro Trade Update

Here’s what Stein said in his latest:

“The Pistons, I’m told, should be monitored as a potential third-team facilitator in a Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-Miami trade … with Tyler Herro ultimately landing in Detroit,” Stein reported.

“The Eastern Conference’s lone 60-win team this season is known to be eager to add shooting around Cade Cunningham and is believed to be aggressively exploring its options in the marketplace.”

Tyler Herro’s NBA Career

At this point, Tyler Herro has gone from rising star to polarizing player.

Coming out of the University of Kentucky in 2019, Herro entered the NBA Draft and found himself selected 13th overall.

As a rookie, Herro averaged 13.5 points off the bench for the Heat. By year three, he was averaging 20.7 points per game, and he has maintained at least 20 PPG ever since.

In 2022, Herro was the Sixth Man of the Year. After becoming a full-time starter, he earned All-Star honors in 2025.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Herro appeared in just 33 games. He shot 37.8% from three, averaging 20.5 points per game.

Should The Pistons Pursue Tyler Herro?

The Heat star might not be the big trade piece that Pistons fans have in mind, but his value shouldn’t be overlooked.

With the Pistons playing the patient game over the past two seasons, they haven’t added any All-Stars to the backcourt to play alongside Cade Cunningham. Herro brings seven seasons of experience, an All-Star nod, and six playoff runs to the table.

The veteran guard has also been to the NBA Finals on multiple occasions.

At the end of the day, the Herro situation comes down to cost. If Detroit lands him playing helper for the Giannis blockbuster, Herro could end up being a bargain addition. You can never argue over a bargain.

Herro, 26, fits Detroit’s timeline and has the proper playoff experience to help them as they look for more postseason success in 2026-2027.