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Detroit Pistons Make Trade With Grizzlies During NBA Draft

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2026 NBA Draft - Round One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Ebuka Okorie after he is drafted seventeenth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

As the 2026 NBA Draft got closer to the Detroit Pistons‘ first-round selection, the team decided to move up before its desired player was taken off the board.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons moved their No. 21 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, along with three second-round picks, to the Memphis Grizzlies.

With that, the Pistons moved up to No. 17 to select Ebuka Okorie out of Stanford.

Detroit Pistons Make Trade With Grizzlies During NBA Draft

Duke v Stanford

GettyPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Ebuka Okorie #1 of the Stanford Cardinal stands on the court during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Stanford Maples Pavilion on January 17, 2026 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Grizzlies initially went on the clock with the No. 16 pick. They selected Bennett Stirtz out of Iowa, before flipping him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two second-round picks.

The Thunder selected Okorie for the Grizzlies, before Memphis agreed to send his draft rights to Detroit.

The Pistons are getting the freshman guard after he appeared in 31 games during the 2025-2026 NCAA season.

Seeing the court for 35.1 minutes per game, Okorie shot 46.5% from the field. He attempted 5.7 threes per game, shooting 35.4% from deep.

The Stanford standout produced an average of 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Detroit Pistons Draft Picks

2026 NBA Draft - Round One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with Ebuka Okorie after he is drafted seventeenth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The Pistons entered the first round of the draft on Tuesday, June 23, with just one pick.

Barring any trades, the Pistons will not add any more rookies through the draft process.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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