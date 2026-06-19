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Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley Message Is Bad News For Reunion Hopes

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New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Game Four
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Just last year, the Detroit Pistons were expected to make a generous multi-year offer to the veteran guard, Malik Beasley.

Unfortunately, some off-court concerns launched a league-wide investigation. While that situation was expected to be resolved by now, it’s ongoing. That leaves Beasley’s NBA future up in the air.

And while Beasley started the 2025-2026 NBA season teasing a return to the Pistons while he was a free agent, the reunion never happened. At this point, it’s unclear if it will.

Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley Message Is Bad News For Reunion Hopes

Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 31: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a first half three point basket while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena on January 31, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon spoke to the Detroit Free Press recently.

When asked about his communication with Beasley, Langdon made it clear that there hasn’t been any.

“I have not talked to him about coming back,” Langdon said, according to Omari Sankofa.

Now, that doesn’t mean Beasley and the Pistons can’t pick up the phone and make that communication happen, but the Pistons don’t seem to be eager to get Beasley on the line while the situation continues to play out.

Malik Beasley’s Pistons Season

Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 01: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in the second half while playing the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on March 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 115-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Beasley played in 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

After averaging 11.3 points while shooting 41.3% from three, Beasley signed a one-year contract to join the Pistons for his ninth NBA season.

With the Pistons, Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game. It was the first time he averaged over 13.0 points since 2022-2023. He shot 41.6% from three on 9.3 attempts.

Beasley played all 82 games, with just 18 starts. He nearly won Sixth Man of the Year, coming in second place for the award.

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Game Three

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 24: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After making under $7.0 million with the Pistons for one year, Beasley had a rumored three-year, $42.0 million contract coming his way. Then, the investigation caused the Pistons to get cold feet.

The offer was pulled, and the Pistons went into a different direction. They signed Caris LeVert and traded for Duncan Robinson to help fill the void.

The Pistons could’ve used Beasley’s high-volume three-point shooting in 2025-2026, but the uncertainty about his status made it too much of a risk. That seems to remain the case for the Pistons and beyond.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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