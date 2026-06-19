Just last year, the Detroit Pistons were expected to make a generous multi-year offer to the veteran guard, Malik Beasley.

Unfortunately, some off-court concerns launched a league-wide investigation. While that situation was expected to be resolved by now, it’s ongoing. That leaves Beasley’s NBA future up in the air.

And while Beasley started the 2025-2026 NBA season teasing a return to the Pistons while he was a free agent, the reunion never happened. At this point, it’s unclear if it will.

Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley Message Is Bad News For Reunion Hopes

Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon spoke to the Detroit Free Press recently.

When asked about his communication with Beasley, Langdon made it clear that there hasn’t been any.

“I have not talked to him about coming back,” Langdon said, according to Omari Sankofa.

Now, that doesn’t mean Beasley and the Pistons can’t pick up the phone and make that communication happen, but the Pistons don’t seem to be eager to get Beasley on the line while the situation continues to play out.

Malik Beasley’s Pistons Season

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Beasley played in 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

After averaging 11.3 points while shooting 41.3% from three, Beasley signed a one-year contract to join the Pistons for his ninth NBA season.

With the Pistons, Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game. It was the first time he averaged over 13.0 points since 2022-2023. He shot 41.6% from three on 9.3 attempts.

Beasley played all 82 games, with just 18 starts. He nearly won Sixth Man of the Year, coming in second place for the award.

After making under $7.0 million with the Pistons for one year, Beasley had a rumored three-year, $42.0 million contract coming his way. Then, the investigation caused the Pistons to get cold feet.

The offer was pulled, and the Pistons went into a different direction. They signed Caris LeVert and traded for Duncan Robinson to help fill the void.

The Pistons could’ve used Beasley’s high-volume three-point shooting in 2025-2026, but the uncertainty about his status made it too much of a risk. That seems to remain the case for the Pistons and beyond.