The Detroit Pistons finally completed what turned out to be a six-team trade, which was a week in the making.

Several players were on the move, including Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart, and Caris LeVert.

Hours after the deal was officially announced, Sasser took to social media to send a message to the Pistons and the city they play in.

Detroit Pistons Get Message From 25-Year-Old Guard After Trade To Mavericks

After the Pistons made a post thanking Sasser for his contributions, the young veteran responded on Instagram.

“Nothing but love for Detroit!” Sasser wrote on his Instagram story.

Marcus Sasser’s Detroit Pistons Stint

Coming out of Houston in 2023, Sasser was selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Memphis Grizzlies made the original selection, but Sasser was sent to the Pistons in a three-team deal on draft night.

During his rookie season, Sasser appeared in 71 games. He averaged 19.0 minutes on the court. During that time, Sasser showed plenty of promise by shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.5% from three.

Sasser averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 assists as a rookie.

That ended up being Sasser’s best season in Detroit. As the Pistons went from rebuilding to contending for a playoff spot, Sasser’s role changed, and his minutes went down.

In year two, Sasser averaged 14.2 minutes per game, while appearing in 57 matchups. In year three (2025-2026), Sasser played in 38 games. He shot 39.0% from the field and hit 41.5% of his threes, averaging 5.2 points per game.

While Sasser showed promise with the Pistons, the team feels he could use a fresh start. By including him in the six-team deal, Sasser ends up on the Dallas Mavericks

With 166 games under his belt, the 25-year-old guard goes to a young Mavericks team looking to turn things around after a major regression following the Luka Doncic era.