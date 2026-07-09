NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 08, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons finally completed what turned out to be a six-team trade, which was a week in the making.
Several players were on the move, including Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart, and Caris LeVert.
Hours after the deal was officially announced, Sasser took to social media to send a message to the Pistons and the city they play in.
Detroit Pistons Get Message From 25-Year-Old Guard After Trade To Mavericks
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
After the Pistons made a post thanking Sasser for his contributions, the young veteran responded on Instagram.
“Nothing but love for Detroit!” Sasser wrote on his Instagram story.
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 12: Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons is defended by Brandon Williams #00 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Coming out of Houston in 2023, Sasser was selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Memphis Grizzlies made the original selection, but Sasser was sent to the Pistons in a three-team deal on draft night.
During his rookie season, Sasser appeared in 71 games. He averaged 19.0 minutes on the court. During that time, Sasser showed plenty of promise by shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.5% from three.
Sasser averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 assists as a rookie.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 01: Cade Cunningham #2 and Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons slap hands during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena on January 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
That ended up being Sasser’s best season in Detroit. As the Pistons went from rebuilding to contending for a playoff spot, Sasser’s role changed, and his minutes went down.
In year two, Sasser averaged 14.2 minutes per game, while appearing in 57 matchups. In year three (2025-2026), Sasser played in 38 games. He shot 39.0% from the field and hit 41.5% of his threes, averaging 5.2 points per game.
While Sasser showed promise with the Pistons, the team feels he could use a fresh start. By including him in the six-team deal, Sasser ends up on the Dallas Mavericks
With 166 games under his belt, the 25-year-old guard goes to a young Mavericks team looking to turn things around after a major regression following the Luka Doncic era.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons finally completed what turned out to be a six-team trade, which was a week in the making.Several players were on the move, including Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart, and Caris LeVert.Hours after the deal was officially announced, Sasser took to social media to send a message to the Pistons and the city they […]