Although the Detroit Pistons have shown signs of slowing down in the free agency and trade markets, they have a key sharpshooter to keep an eye on this summer in Michael Porter Jr.

In the past, the Pistons have been linked to the Brooklyn Nets forward, but the rebuilding franchise held the ex-Nuggets champion through the 2026 NBA trade deadline.

Now, the clock seems to be ticking for the Nets to figure out what they are going to do with Porter in the future. Some NBA insiders have suggested that if the Nets don’t strike an extension with Porter soon, it could call for a trade as he enters the final season of his current deal.

That’s when the Pistons might get involved.

Detroit Pistons’ 28-year-old NBA Trade Target Makes Feelings Clear On Future

During a discussion at Fanatics Fest in New York City, Porter has continued to make it clear that he is buying stock into the Nets’ future.

Despite being a win-now-caliber player, Porter has expressed a willingness to be patient as the Nets continue to build out their young roster.

“Being in Denver, being one of the younger guys, a part of established culture and everything, and then winning a championship, to come to Brooklyn and be the, you know, the leader on the team, one of the oldest guys on the team,” Porter said, according to Nets Wire.

“We had five rookies, the youngest team in the NBA. It was a completely different role that I had, but it was something that I cherished. I think that we’re building something special over there.”

The Nets haven’t started discussing an extension with Porter just yet, but the negotiations haven’t been tossed away, according to Sean Marks. The team just doesn’t see a need to rush anything, with training camp still months away.

Should The Pistons Keep Tabs On Michael Porter Jr?

The Pistons targeted a handful of star-caliber shooters this offseason. Unfortunately, Detroit failed to land some of their top targets.

Porter should be a player the Pistons keep an eye on throughout the offseason. And in the event the Nets don’t give the 28-year-old sharpshooter the kind of extension he wants, the Pistons should certainly see what it would cost to acquire the forward.

During his lone season with the Nets, Porter shot 36.3% from three and averaged a career-high 24.2 points, along with 7.1 rebounds per game. Throughout his seven-year career (six years with the Denver Nuggets), Porter has averaged 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. He averages 39.8% from three.