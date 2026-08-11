NBA All-Star Jalen Duren Shows Pistons Big Improvements Amid Standoff

It’s been a long summer for the Detroit Pistons center, Jalen Duren. Finally, fans got a look at what his offseason work has been like, and it’s promising for the Pistons if everything works out.

In a recent workout video, Duren showed that he’s clearly been working on his range. The veteran center was seen shooting threes and taking mid-range jumpers.

While not everything in offseason workout videos tends to translate to a game setting, it’s at least a promising sight to see that Duren is looking to expand his range, especially after he struggled during the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Last season, Duren averaged 19.5 points per game, which marked a career high. He attempted zero shots from three. While Duren entered the league as more of a traditional center on the offensive end, his lack of versatility is becoming rarer in today’s NBA. Over four years, he shot from three just six times.

Jalen Duren’s Contract Situation

Even with a limited range on offense, Duren has proven to be an All-Star/All-NBA-level talent. The veteran was eligible to sign a supermax this season, but the Pistons haven’t been willing to put an offer that high on the table.

As a result, Duren remains unsigned. The big man is a restricted free agent for Detroit. While he entertained sign-and-trade scenarios with the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of free agency, both of those teams are out of the picture at this point.

The Pistons have the leverage, as there aren’t any teams currently willing to offer Duren his desired deal. The veteran center could accept the qualifying offer and become a free agent again next summer, but that’s a massive gamble.

Either way, the Pistons’ stance is clear. They want Duren back and are confident that they will keep the Duren-Cade Cunningham duo together. If the veteran center enters the new season with better range on offense, that will only benefit the Pistons, and help a potential second free agency, depending on what happens in negotations later this summer.