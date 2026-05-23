NBA Announces Ausar Thompson News Before Big Pistons Decision

On Friday, May 22, the NBA announced the All-Defensive teams for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson earned First Team honors.

According to the announcement, Thompson finished with the third-most first-place votes with 72 total. He was ahead of Rudy Gobert and Derrick White, trailing only Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama.

Thompson also received 22 second-place votes, totaling 166 points.

The Pistons’ veteran shares the First Team honors with Wembanyama, Holmgren, Gobert, and White. The Second Team is made up of Scottie Barnes, Cason Wallace, Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, and Dyson Daniels.

Thompson just wrapped up his third season with the Pistons. The 23-year-old forward appeared in a career-high 73 games for the Pistons, seeing the court for 26.0 minutes per game. Defensively, he came up with 2.0 steals per game, which led the league. He blocked nearly 1.0 shots per game. Thompson was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

A Big Offseason Approaching For Ausar Thompson

In 2026-2027, Thompson will be playing on the final season of his rookie deal.

With the ability to garner an extension, Thompson is likely to have those conversations with the Pistons’ front office this offseason.

Considering Thompson is now clearly established as one of the top defensive players in the game, he’ll be able to earn a notable extension. If the Pistons don’t get an extension done with Thompson before the 2026 deadline, he’ll surely be one of the top restricted free agents next summer.

After getting selected fifth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Thompson has been one of the Pistons’ biggest risers. His rookie year was cut short in 2023-2024 due to health concerns. After his 63-game stint in 2023-2024, Thompson got a late start to his 2024-2025 sophomore effort. He played in 59 games during his second NBA season.

At this point, Thompson has 195 games under his belt. He shoots the ball at a 52.5% clip from the field, averaging 9.6 points per game. In addition to his scoring, Thompson has averaged 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and nearly 1.0 blocks.