NBA Announces Jalen Duren News—What Does It Mean for Pistons’ Free Agency?

After a disappointing 2026 NBA Playoff run, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren can lift his spirits again after finding out that he was officially named All-NBA for the first time in his young career.

The NBA announced the selections for all three teams on Saturday evening. Duren ended up on the third team with 121 total points. He received 16 Second Team votes and 73 Third Team votes.

Duren is sharing the Third Team honors with Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, and Chet Holmgren.

What Does Jalen Duren’s All-NBA Mean for Free Agency?

This offseason, Jalen Duren is a restricted free agent for the first time in his career.

As expected, the All-NBA nod is a major element for his contract negotiations. The veteran can sign a max deal with the Pistons that is worth $287.1 million.

The starting salary would be just under $50 million, and would go beyond $60 million by the final two seasons.

Will The Pistons Offer Duren The Max?

It’s no secret the Pistons want to keep the ball rolling with their homegrown center. It’s also apparent that Duren wants to remain in Detroit to keep competing with Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.

But the money is important. For Duren, getting a max seemed likely for most of the 2025-2026 NBA season, since he became an All-Star and reached All-NBA. However, notable playoff struggles have affected Duren’s chances of landing the max.

The veteran center is expected to garner a solid payday in free agency, but earning the max might be out of the question after seeing him struggle the way he did in both rounds of the Pistons’ playoff run.

In 2025-2026, Duren posted averages of 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He shot 65.0% from the field over 70 games.