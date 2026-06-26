Friday morning has been eventful for the Detroit Pistons, as a Jalen Duren update rocked the league.

On June 26, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the early negotiations between Duren and the Pistons had not gone as desired for the veteran center.

As a result, Duren’s camp could be looking at sign-and-trade scenarios.

“The gap between the sides is large enough that Duren is considering ways to land elsewhere, with the sign-and-trade route deemed preferable to signing an offer sheet with another team that the Pistons could, and likely would, match,” Amick wrote.

Detroit Pistons Send NBA Clear Message Amid Jalen Duren Trade Rumors

Although Duren’s early frustrations hint at a possible fresh start, the Pistons seem to be sending a clear message to the rest of the league.

“The Detroit Pistons are conveying that Jalen Duren will not be moved and are solely focused on coming to terms on an agreement to keep their All-Star center, league sources tell me,” NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Friday.

They might not be on the same page at the moment, but there is plenty of time for the situation to get resolved.

Plus, the Pistons still hold a lot of leverage, as Duren is a restricted free agent.

The Pistons Have The Power

If Duren simply hits free agency and signs another team’s offer sheet, the Pistons can match it.

Since Duren can make more from Detroit, it’s in his best interest to continue negotiating with the Pistons in order to get a deal done.

Clearly, the Pistons aren’t rattled enough by Duren’s playoff struggles to let him walk. And although it sounds like Duren’s camp feels they’ve been lowballed, Detroit could just be testing the waters.

At 22, Duren has established himself as one of the best young bigs in the game. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.

The veteran center was a first-time All-Star and was named All-NBA in 2026.