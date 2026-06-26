HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons is ejected after being issued a Flagrant 2 foul call against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on October 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Friday morning has been eventful for the Detroit Pistons, as a Jalen Duren update rocked the league.
As a result, Duren’s camp could be looking at sign-and-trade scenarios.
“The gap between the sides is large enough that Duren is considering ways to land elsewhere, with the sign-and-trade route deemed preferable to signing an offer sheet with another team that the Pistons could, and likely would, match,” Amick wrote.
Detroit Pistons Send NBA Clear Message Amid Jalen Duren Trade Rumors
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 10, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Although Duren’s early frustrations hint at a possible fresh start, the Pistons seem to be sending a clear message to the rest of the league.
“The Detroit Pistons are conveying that Jalen Duren will not be moved and are solely focused on coming to terms on an agreement to keep their All-Star center, league sources tell me,” NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Friday.
They might not be on the same page at the moment, but there is plenty of time for the situation to get resolved.
Plus, the Pistons still hold a lot of leverage, as Duren is a restricted free agent.
The Pistons Have The Power
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons signs an autograph after a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
If Duren simply hits free agency and signs another team’s offer sheet, the Pistons can match it.
Since Duren can make more from Detroit, it’s in his best interest to continue negotiating with the Pistons in order to get a deal done.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 07: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Clearly, the Pistons aren’t rattled enough by Duren’s playoff struggles to let him walk. And although it sounds like Duren’s camp feels they’ve been lowballed, Detroit could just be testing the waters.
At 22, Duren has established himself as one of the best young bigs in the game. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.
The veteran center was a first-time All-Star and was named All-NBA in 2026.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Friday morning has been eventful for the Detroit Pistons, as a Jalen Duren update rocked the league.On June 26, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the early negotiations between Duren and the Pistons had not gone as desired for the veteran center.As a result, Duren’s camp could be looking at sign-and-trade scenarios.“The gap between the […]