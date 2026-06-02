With the NBA Draft approaching in the next few weeks, the Detroit Pistons are doing their due diligence on some prospects who could be on their radar for the big event.

Heading into the June 23 and 24 event in Brooklyn, New York, the Pistons have just one draft pick to work with.

The Pistons are set to go on the clock with the 21st overall pick.

NBA Draft 2026: Detroit Pistons Host 4 Prospects On Monday

According to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons have at least four prospects that they hosted on Monday for predraft workouts.

Wisconsin’s Nick Boyd, George Washington’s Rafael Castro, Kansas State’s Nate Johnson, and Florida’s Xavian Lee all worked out for Detroit.

Nick Boyd’s Wisconsin Run

The 25-year-old guard spent four seasons at Florida Atlantic. He was a sophomore redshirt in 2021-2022. For the 2024-2025 season, Boyd went to San Diego State.

After the run in San Deigo, Boyd played a fifth season at Wisconsin, where he wrapped up his NCAA career. Boyed finished by shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.5% from three, averaging 20.7 points per game.

Rafael Castro’s College Career

Rafael Castro started his college career at Providence. He came off the bench for his first two seasons in the NCAA, averaging under 10 minutes per game throughout both seasons.

He went to George Washington for the final two years of his NCAA run. Last year, Castro started 29 games. He produced 15.3 points per game, along with 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Nate Johnson’s NCAA Run

For three seasons, Nate Johnson played at Akron. During his junior season in 2024-2025, Johnson averaged 14.0 points, while coming down with 4.9 rebounds, and dishing out 4.6 assists per game.

Last year, Johnson played his fourth and final season at KSU. He started all 32 games, seeing the court for 32.7 minutes per game. The veteran guard produced 12.8 points per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.8% from three.

Xavian Lee’s Run With The Florida Gators

Before getting to the Gators, Lee played three seasons at Princeton. He became a full-time starter during his sophomore effort.

The Toronto-born guard made it to Florida for his senior season. He started all 35 games for the Gators, shooting 42.0% from the field and hitting on 29.2% of his shots from three. Lee produced 11.6 points per game and dished out 4.2 assists per matchup.