Entering the 2026 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons looked like they were in a great spot. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs, they showed improvement for the second season in a row after finishing first in the Eastern Conference with a pair of All-Stars on the roster.

This offseason hasn’t been a flop of a performance for Detroit, but it’s certainly not going the way that many expected.

The Pistons went star hunting, and they missed out on a few of their top candidates. According to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, the star guard Cade Cunningham had a hand in recruiting some top names in the NBA, but that didn’t work.

Now, the Pistons are left to bank on internal improvement with just a few changes.

NBA Insider Exposes Cade Cunningham’s Failed Recruiting Spree

“Banking on internal improvement has been the thought going back to last summer when they didn’t make a big move going into the season. They want to see how Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland would play together. It led to 60 wins,” Goodwill said this week.

“Now, you’re thinking Detroit was going to make a big move this past offseason. Cade Cunningham was very involved in the potential recruitment of Austin Reaves. Austin Reaves re-signed with the Lakers. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving- those were all names the Pistons were interested in. No moves materialized. Now, they are going to bank on the restricted free agent of Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson’s extension.”

It’s not as simple as Cade Cunningham and Trajan Langdon took a swing and a miss.

Austin Reaves was always a long shot to leave the Lakers–especially with LeBron James parting ways with the team. In LA, Reaves grew comfortable with the organization and is tight with the face of the franchise, Luka Doncic.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were both longshots to begin with. Outside of Detroit’s interest in Durant, the superstar forward hasn’t been linked to many trade scenarios. Unless he’s going to force his way out, the Houston Rockets haven’t had a need to look for a possible Durant trade.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is expected to see the situation in Dallas through. With Cooper Flagg on the roster, the Mavericks are optimistic about Irving’s chances of unlocking him. Irving isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Kawhi Leonard simply didn’t want to go to Detroit. Considering his situation, the Pistons should feel lucky that he only wanted Toronto.

The Pistons did what they could–adding John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Garry Harris, and Taurean Prince. It wasn’t a dream offseason, but more candidates will hit the block as the season plays out, creating more opportunities later on.