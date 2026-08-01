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NBA Insider Exposes Cade Cunningham’s Failed Recruiting Spree

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Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Six
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 15: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in Game Six of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Entering the 2026 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons looked like they were in a great spot. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs, they showed improvement for the second season in a row after finishing first in the Eastern Conference with a pair of All-Stars on the roster.

This offseason hasn’t been a flop of a performance for Detroit, but it’s certainly not going the way that many expected.

The Pistons went star hunting, and they missed out on a few of their top candidates. According to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, the star guard Cade Cunningham had a hand in recruiting some top names in the NBA, but that didn’t work.

Now, the Pistons are left to bank on internal improvement with just a few changes.

NBA Insider Exposes Cade Cunningham’s Failed Recruiting Spree

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons - Game Seven

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons is introduced before Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“Banking on internal improvement has been the thought going back to last summer when they didn’t make a big move going into the season. They want to see how Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland would play together. It led to 60 wins,” Goodwill said this week.

“Now, you’re thinking Detroit was going to make a big move this past offseason. Cade Cunningham was very involved in the potential recruitment of Austin Reaves. Austin Reaves re-signed with the Lakers. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving- those were all names the Pistons were interested in. No moves materialized. Now, they are going to bank on the restricted free agent of Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson’s extension.”

It’s not as simple as Cade Cunningham and Trajan Langdon took a swing and a miss.

Austin Reaves was always a long shot to leave the Lakers–especially with LeBron James parting ways with the team. In LA, Reaves grew comfortable with the organization and is tight with the face of the franchise, Luka Doncic.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were both longshots to begin with. Outside of Detroit’s interest in Durant, the superstar forward hasn’t been linked to many trade scenarios. Unless he’s going to force his way out, the Houston Rockets haven’t had a need to look for a possible Durant trade.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving dribbles during an NBA game amid trade speculation involving the Detroit Pistons.

GettyMarc Stein reports the Mavericks continue to reject trade inquiries for Kyrie Irving despite offseason interest from the Pistons.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is expected to see the situation in Dallas through. With Cooper Flagg on the roster, the Mavericks are optimistic about Irving’s chances of unlocking him. Irving isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Kawhi Leonard simply didn’t want to go to Detroit. Considering his situation, the Pistons should feel lucky that he only wanted Toronto.

The Pistons did what they could–adding John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Garry Harris, and Taurean Prince. It wasn’t a dream offseason, but more candidates will hit the block as the season plays out, creating more opportunities later on.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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