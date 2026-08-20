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NBA Insider Hints At Jalen Duren Dealing With Uncomfortable Pistons Reality

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 24: Cade Cunningham #2 and Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons celebrate a 106-97 win over the LA Clippers at Little Caesars Arena on February 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Eventually, the All-Star center Jalen Duren will have to decide whether he’s going to gamble with the qualifying offer or take a less-than-max long-term offer from the Detroit Pistons.

Either way, Duren will more than likely continue his career with Detroit next season. And as a result, there might be an uncomfortable period where the Pistons will need to clear the air with their young star.

NBA Insider Hints At Jalen Duren Dealing With Uncomfortable Pistons Reality

Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 06: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons grabs a first half rebound against Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers at Little Caesars Arena on January 06, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On ‘The Hoop Collective,‘ the NBA insider Vincent Goodwill discussed the state of Duren’s situation with the Pistons. Admittedly, he didn’t want to give away too much on the situation, but he insists that Duren hasn’t had a comfortable run this offseason.

“I think when you have negotiations like this, there’s certain things that a player should not have to hear. You know what I mean?” Goodwill said. “There’s certain things that a player does not have to hear when the messaging comes back about why you’re not getting what you believe to be your value.”

Anybody tuned into the Pistons’ playoff run saw a struggling Duren and understood that his value was going down by the game.

Despite having an All-NBA/All-Star season, which made him eligible for the max, Duren isn’t going to get what he desires on the financial front.

“Those are conversations that are going to have to be had to clear the air whenever he signs his deal,” Goodwill added.

What’s Next For Duren?

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks - Game Two

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks takes a shot against Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Despite getting sign-and-trade interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, Duren’s market dried up quickly.

Since the Pistons aren’t actively shopping the center, Duren’s market is down to one. It’s up to him to decide whether he’s going to accept a one-year deal under $10 million or a multi-year deal that could be in the high $100 million range.

Goodwill doesn’t have any hints about which direction Duren is leaning. While the NBA insider notes that sometimes human nature could cause players to take the shocking route, which would be the one-year gamble, most analysts feel it would be wise for Duren to accept the multi-year offer and move forward.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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NBA Insider Hints At Jalen Duren Dealing With Uncomfortable Pistons Reality

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