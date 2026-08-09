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NBA Rising Star Ausar Thompson Has Pistons Fans Believing In Breakout

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Detroit Pistons v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There isn’t much that Ausar Thompson has to prove to the Detroit Pistons in order to land a long-term commitment to the team.

At this stage of his career, Thompson is aware of the fact that the Pistons want to eventually extend a long-term deal. But one thing the Pistons proved this summer is that they aren’t going to overpay.

Jalen Duren showed playoff struggles. Now he’s struggling to land a max deal. If Thompson’s offensive limitations persist in 2026-2027, perhaps he doesn’t generate a desired deal.

Thompson has been working on his offensive value since he landed in Detroit. In a recent run of highlights from Thompson’s offseason work alongside Cade Cunningham and others, Thompson flashed some impressive improvements, and Pistons fans are eating it up on social media.

NBA Rising Star Ausar Thompson Has Pistons Fans Believing In Breakout

Ausar Thompson

GettyDetroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson.

“OMG GOODNESS AUSAR😭 He’s coming DIFFERENT with that offense bag next season 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️,” UnbiasedPiston wrote on X.

“I’m so thankful so Ausar runs made it to main stream media. I would watch him last offseason and he honest to god knows how to go killa mode. He will be unleashed, you heard it here,” SSBYoder said on X.

“#ZeroDarkNine Ausar actually gonna have a bag next year?,” Currishim wonders.

“i’ve seen enough, ausar with mvp votes #soon,” cwbaetokki added.

“Ausar would have the scariest ceiling with a jumper,” MaxxnRxckz09X claimed.

Ausar Thompson’s NBA Journey

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons argues a call with referee Pat Fraher #26 during the first half of Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old was one of the most notable prospects in the NBA Draft in 2023.

Right after his twin brother was selected by the Houston Rockets, Ausar was taken by the Pistons. He played in 63 games (38 starts) during his rookie season.

That year, Ausar Thompson averaged 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 48.3% from the field.

Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons - Game Five

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 29: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic is defended by Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As a sophomore, Thompson hit on 53.5% of his shots from the field, producing 10.1 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals.

Last season, Thompson started all but one of the 73 games he played. He hit on 52.5% of his shots (25.0% from three), averaging 9.9 points. He also led the league with 2.0 steals per game and had a career-high 3.1 assists per game.

Thompson has shown flashes of being a two-way threat, but his offense isn’t nearly as consistent as his defense with three years down. Many hope that this year four tease is the real deal, and Thompson comes out firing and ready to earn a massive extension.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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