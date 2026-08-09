There isn’t much that Ausar Thompson has to prove to the Detroit Pistons in order to land a long-term commitment to the team.

At this stage of his career, Thompson is aware of the fact that the Pistons want to eventually extend a long-term deal. But one thing the Pistons proved this summer is that they aren’t going to overpay.

Jalen Duren showed playoff struggles. Now he’s struggling to land a max deal. If Thompson’s offensive limitations persist in 2026-2027, perhaps he doesn’t generate a desired deal.

Thompson has been working on his offensive value since he landed in Detroit. In a recent run of highlights from Thompson’s offseason work alongside Cade Cunningham and others, Thompson flashed some impressive improvements, and Pistons fans are eating it up on social media.

NBA Rising Star Ausar Thompson Has Pistons Fans Believing In Breakout

“OMG GOODNESS AUSAR😭 He’s coming DIFFERENT with that offense bag next season 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️,” UnbiasedPiston wrote on X.

“I’m so thankful so Ausar runs made it to main stream media. I would watch him last offseason and he honest to god knows how to go killa mode. He will be unleashed, you heard it here,” SSBYoder said on X.

“#ZeroDarkNine Ausar actually gonna have a bag next year?,” Currishim wonders.

“i’ve seen enough, ausar with mvp votes #soon,” cwbaetokki added.

“Ausar would have the scariest ceiling with a jumper,” MaxxnRxckz09X claimed.

Ausar Thompson’s NBA Journey

The 23-year-old was one of the most notable prospects in the NBA Draft in 2023.

Right after his twin brother was selected by the Houston Rockets, Ausar was taken by the Pistons. He played in 63 games (38 starts) during his rookie season.

That year, Ausar Thompson averaged 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 48.3% from the field.

As a sophomore, Thompson hit on 53.5% of his shots from the field, producing 10.1 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals.

Last season, Thompson started all but one of the 73 games he played. He hit on 52.5% of his shots (25.0% from three), averaging 9.9 points. He also led the league with 2.0 steals per game and had a career-high 3.1 assists per game.

Thompson has shown flashes of being a two-way threat, but his offense isn’t nearly as consistent as his defense with three years down. Many hope that this year four tease is the real deal, and Thompson comes out firing and ready to earn a massive extension.