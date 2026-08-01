The Detroit Pistons made some changes after finishing No. 1 in the Eastern Conference last season, but you would have a hard time finding somebody to say that their changes move the needle for their championship chances in 2027.

If there are worthy additions available, the Pistons shouldn’t hesitate to consider them. Klay Thompson is a sneaky acquisition that Detroit should have on its radar.

NBA Rumors Give Detroit Pistons Potential Klay Thompson Price

Currently, the Dallas Mavericks have Thompson under contract and are scanning the trade market for potential suitors.

When it comes to Thompson, the Miami Heat are favored to land him. The veteran sharpshooter offers exactly what the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led clan needs, but the Heat are likely waiting on a contract buyout.

The Pistons are probably in the same boat if they have any interest. In the event Thompson does become a free agent soon, how much would his services cost?

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, an NBA scout predicted that Thompson would be a “minimum-scale player” who could potentially command $5 million. That would be slightly above the $3.9 million mark.

Of course, that’s a notable drop for Thompson. After signing a three-year deal with the Mavericks in 2024, Thompson is set to close out his contract with a $17.4 million salary in 2026-2027. Any team that trades for him takes that on.

Should The Pistons Pursue Thompson?

Similar to the Heat, the Pistons have a need for three-point scoring.

The team pursued players such as Austin Reaves, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Coby White. They signed John Collins and traded for Isaiah Joe, Gary Harris, and Taurean Prince.

Klay Thompson at this stage of his career isn’t the All-Star-caliber player he was with the Warriors, but there is still enough complementary value to add next to Cade Cunningham to make him intriguing for Trajan Langdon’s roster.

At 35 last season, Thompson played in 69 games. He shot 38.3% from the field, averaging 11.7 points off the bench.