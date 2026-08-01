NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks in action during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2025 in New York City. The Knicks won 128-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons made some changes after finishing No. 1 in the Eastern Conference last season, but you would have a hard time finding somebody to say that their changes move the needle for their championship chances in 2027.
If there are worthy additions available, the Pistons shouldn’t hesitate to consider them. Klay Thompson is a sneaky acquisition that Detroit should have on its radar.
NBA Rumors Give Detroit Pistons Potential Klay Thompson Price
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 31: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks tries to get around Tim Hardaway Jr. #8 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on January 31, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Currently, the Dallas Mavericks have Thompson under contract and are scanning the trade market for potential suitors.
When it comes to Thompson, the Miami Heat are favored to land him. The veteran sharpshooter offers exactly what the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led clan needs, but the Heat are likely waiting on a contract buyout.
The Pistons are probably in the same boat if they have any interest. In the event Thompson does become a free agent soon, how much would his services cost?
Of course, that’s a notable drop for Thompson. After signing a three-year deal with the Mavericks in 2024, Thompson is set to close out his contract with a $17.4 million salary in 2026-2027. Any team that trades for him takes that on.
Should The Pistons Pursue Thompson?
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts at the end of the first half of their game against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on January 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Similar to the Heat, the Pistons have a need for three-point scoring.
The team pursued players such as Austin Reaves, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Coby White. They signed John Collins and traded for Isaiah Joe, Gary Harris, and Taurean Prince.
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 01: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks drives the ball during the second quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons as part of the NBA Mexico City Game 2025 at CDMX Arena on November 01, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Klay Thompson at this stage of his career isn’t the All-Star-caliber player he was with the Warriors, but there is still enough complementary value to add next to Cade Cunningham to make him intriguing for Trajan Langdon’s roster.
At 35 last season, Thompson played in 69 games. He shot 38.3% from the field, averaging 11.7 points off the bench.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons made some changes after finishing No. 1 in the Eastern Conference last season, but you would have a hard time finding somebody to say that their changes move the needle for their championship chances in 2027. If there are worthy additions available, the Pistons shouldn’t hesitate to consider them. Klay Thompson is […]