If the Detroit Pistons are still searching for a scorer that’s considered a star-level player, they could consider Bradley Beal in NBA free agency.

As Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale went through some of the league’s top free agents, listing their best fits, the Pistons were included in a group of teams that could use Beal. In addition to Detroit, the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Toronto Raptors were added.

NBA Star Bradley Beal Gets Tabbed As Fit For Pistons

“Failing that, while Beal’s on-ball pizzazz may be fading, outside shooting can endure. His past three seasons ranged between forgettable and regrettable, yet he still buried over 40 percent of his triples over that stretch,” Favale wrote in his case.

“Convincing him to jack more treys is the challenge. Coming off a serious injury, it’s not one that should be taken lightly or treated as a sure thing. When you’re undertaking that challenge after shelling out the mini MLE or less, though? To hell with certainty.”

At this stage, the NBA is pretty down on the 33-year-old Beal. For years, he played on a mediocre-to-bad Washington Wizards team, which led him to a situation with the Phoenix Suns that totally flopped.

Once the NBA saw Beal struggle to be a game-changer for the Suns, alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the narrative about his game shifted slightly.

One year with the Los Angeles Clippers was an opportunity to help Beal build his value back up. Unfortunately, a season-ending setback was in the cards. Now, he’s coming off a major injury at 33, and nobody knows what to expect.

Should The Pistons Take A Chance On Beal?

Since Beal isn’t getting paid a max salary anymore, he doesn’t carry the same financial risk as before, which is obviously a plus.

But right now, Beal is a big question mark, and it’s unclear if he would be a better addition than what the Pistons currently have on their depth chart.

Despite the many trade rumors earlier in the offseason, Duncan Robinson is still around and poised for an important role in Detroit. Kevin Huerter also re-signed at the start of free agency.

As far as offseason additions go, the Pistons added Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He will be a three-point boost coming off the bench. Detroit also picked up Gary Harris, who also joins a guard rotation with Daniss Jenkins and potentially the rookie Ebuka Okorie.

It’s crowded in Detroit for the time being. Beal carries experience that’s worth considering, but if the Pistons didn’t jump at him already, then they might be willing to test out what they currently have. They can reassess over time, based on how they begin the 2026-2027 NBA season. By then, Beal might be off the board.