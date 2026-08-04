The Jalen Duren situation remains unresolved for the Detroit Pistons in early August.

Shocking? Not at this point. Duren’s frustration with the Pistons has been public knowledge since before free agency opened up on the final day of June.

While Duren entertained sign-and-trade offers in early July, it’s unclear if the veteran center was truly looking to move on or simply looking to force the Pistons’ hand to meet his contract demands.

The former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway believes that Duren wants to continue building with Detroit–and he discussed his thoughts on NBA Today.

Ex-NBA Star Delivers Promising News On Jalen Duren’s Pistons Mindset

“Jalen is a guy that wants to finish where he started,” Hardaway said.

“He’s very loyal, and he’s going to play his heart out for Detroit. He wants to win a championship there. They’ve only scratched the surface, and with him being an All-Star for the first time this year, his heart and soul are in Detroit, so I hope that it all works itself out.”

Before Duren got to Detroit, he played college basketball at Memphis under Hardaway. The player-turned-coach knows the 22-year-old center well and is delivering a promising message to Detroit as the situation is still working out.

What’s The Latest On Jalen Duren And The Pistons?

There hasn’t been too much progress lately. Duren just wrapped up a season where he became supermax eligible. He reportedly wants a deal at least in the max range.

The Pistons haven’t gone that high, and without any suitors in the free agency market currently, Duren doesn’t have another team interested to help apply pressure on Detroit’s front office. Since the Pistons are in a market of one, with the power to match any offer, they hold a lot of leverage in the situation.

Duren could accept a qualifying offer, which would earn the center less than $10 million in 2026-2027, but would allow him to become a free agent next summer.

The threat of leaving is out there, but Hardaway believes that Duren wants to ultimately stay with the Pistons on a long-term deal.