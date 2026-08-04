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Ex-NBA Star Delivers Promising News On Jalen Duren’s Pistons Mindset

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 10, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Jalen Duren situation remains unresolved for the Detroit Pistons in early August.

Shocking? Not at this point. Duren’s frustration with the Pistons has been public knowledge since before free agency opened up on the final day of June.

While Duren entertained sign-and-trade offers in early July, it’s unclear if the veteran center was truly looking to move on or simply looking to force the Pistons’ hand to meet his contract demands.

The former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway believes that Duren wants to continue building with Detroit–and he discussed his thoughts on NBA Today.

Ex-NBA Star Delivers Promising News On Jalen Duren’s Pistons Mindset

Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic - Game Three

GettyORLANDO, FL – APRIL 25: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket while being defended by Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of game three of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 25, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 113 to 105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

“Jalen is a guy that wants to finish where he started,” Hardaway said.

“He’s very loyal, and he’s going to play his heart out for Detroit. He wants to win a championship there. They’ve only scratched the surface, and with him being an All-Star for the first time this year, his heart and soul are in Detroit, so I hope that it all works itself out.”

Before Duren got to Detroit, he played college basketball at Memphis under Hardaway. The player-turned-coach knows the 22-year-old center well and is delivering a promising message to Detroit as the situation is still working out.

What’s The Latest On Jalen Duren And The Pistons?

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GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There hasn’t been too much progress lately. Duren just wrapped up a season where he became supermax eligible. He reportedly wants a deal at least in the max range.

The Pistons haven’t gone that high, and without any suitors in the free agency market currently, Duren doesn’t have another team interested to help apply pressure on Detroit’s front office. Since the Pistons are in a market of one, with the power to match any offer, they hold a lot of leverage in the situation.

Duren could accept a qualifying offer, which would earn the center less than $10 million in 2026-2027, but would allow him to become a free agent next summer.

The threat of leaving is out there, but Hardaway believes that Duren wants to ultimately stay with the Pistons on a long-term deal.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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