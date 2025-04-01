Hi, Subscriber

NBA Suspends Five Players for Pistons/Timberwolves Melee

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Isaiah Stewart
Getty
Isaiah Stewart

The NBA has suspended five players following the scuffle between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

After a second-quarter skirmish between the Pistons and Timberwolves during Sunday’s game, the NBA is suspending Pistons center Isaiah Stewart for two games, Pistons’ Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland for a single game, and the Timberwolves are losing Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo for a game each. According to a press release from the league office, Stewarts longer suspension is based on his status as a repeat offender.

The altercation between the Pistons and Timberwolves had built throughout the game, and following a foul on the Timberwolves’ Reid, the Pistons’ Holland took exception to words from the former, before DiVincenzo got involved, and a shoving match ensued that spilled into the front row of the Target Center. As players got separated, the five involved in the altercation were ejected, as well as Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni. The Timberwolves would go on to win the game 123-104.

NBA has suspended five players following the scuffle, with both teams are losing key players as the regular season wraps up. Both the Pistons and the Timberwolves pushing for playoff position in the final games of the regular season, with the Pistons holding on to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Timberwolves looking to elevate out of the Play-In tournament.

The Pistons return to the court on Wednesday to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, and the Timberwolves will tipoff tonight at 10 PM on the road at the Denver Nuggets.

Reese Taylor Reese Taylor is a Michigan-based sports writer who covers the Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. More about Reese Taylor

Read More
,

Detroit Pistons Players

Malik Beasley's headshot M. Beasley
Cade Cunningham's headshot C. Cunningham
Jalen Duren's headshot J. Duren
Simone Fontecchio's headshot S. Fontecchio
Tim Hardaway's headshot T. Hardaway
Tobias Harris's headshot T. Harris
Ron Holland's headshot R. Holland
Jaden Ivey's headshot J. Ivey
Daniss Jenkins's headshot D. Jenkins
Bobi Klintman's headshot B. Klintman
Chimezie Metu's headshot C. Metu
Jaylen Nowell's headshot J. Nowell
Paul Reed's headshot P. Reed
Marcus Sasser's headshot M. Sasser
Dennis Schroder's headshot D. Schröder
Tolu Smith's headshot T. Smith
Isaiah Stewart's headshot I. Stewart
Ausar Thompson's headshot A. Thompson
Lindy Waters's headshot L. Waters

Comments

NBA Suspends Five Players for Pistons/Timberwolves Melee

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x