NBA Suspends Five Players for Pistons/Timberwolves Melee

The NBA has suspended five players following the scuffle between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

After a second-quarter skirmish between the Pistons and Timberwolves during Sunday’s game, the NBA is suspending Pistons center Isaiah Stewart for two games, Pistons’ Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland for a single game, and the Timberwolves are losing Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo for a game each. According to a press release from the league office, Stewarts longer suspension is based on his status as a repeat offender.

The altercation between the Pistons and Timberwolves had built throughout the game, and following a foul on the Timberwolves’ Reid, the Pistons’ Holland took exception to words from the former, before DiVincenzo got involved, and a shoving match ensued that spilled into the front row of the Target Center. As players got separated, the five involved in the altercation were ejected, as well as Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni. The Timberwolves would go on to win the game 123-104.

NBA has suspended five players following the scuffle, with both teams are losing key players as the regular season wraps up. Both the Pistons and the Timberwolves pushing for playoff position in the final games of the regular season, with the Pistons holding on to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Timberwolves looking to elevate out of the Play-In tournament.

The Pistons return to the court on Wednesday to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, and the Timberwolves will tipoff tonight at 10 PM on the road at the Denver Nuggets.