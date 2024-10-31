NBA Team Celebrates First Win of the Season by Giving Coach a Shower

It’s certainly not a fun thing when your team isn’t doing well in the NBA, or any sport, but when that team starts to turn things around, it can be downright thrilling. Such is the case with the Detroit Pistons. The team won their first game of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, October 30, against the Philadelphia 76ers, but it didn’t just mark their first win of the season. It was also their first win since April of this year.

Now, the team and fans are celebrating. One might think they’re in the playoffs already with this kind of celebrating, but that’s understandable.

Detroit Pistons Coach Gets Doused in the Locker Room

The Pistons’ 105-95 win over the 76ers marked their first regular-season win since April 11. Now, there’s only one winless team in the NBA: the Utah Jazz.

After the game, the Pistons’ official social media accounts showed a video of point guard Cade Cunningham dunking celebratory water all over head coach J. B. Bickerstaff, who is in his first year with the team, in the locker room. The caption of the video reads, “love this feeling,” all in caps.

Fans are loving this feeling, too. On X, @Pistons__Talk commented, “Love the energy and effort from Isaiah Stewart tonight” with a clip from the evening. Barstool Detroit posted a message on X stating, “Ladies and gentlemen: The Detroit Pistons have won their first basketball game of the season.”

Also on X, @MobHoops got emotional and commented, “The Detroit Pistons have won a game of basketball” in all caps with a fire emoji.

Detroit Pistons Got a ‘Much-Needed Team Victory’

In an October 31 feature about the game, NBA analyst and expert Aaron Kellerstrass of FanSided noted that the win “was a much-needed team victory against a shorthanded Philly team, which had the Pistons lost, might have sent the fanbase into a freefall.”

Center Isiah Stewart had a particularly impressive showing at the game, finishing with seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes. It was one of his best performances, and the reason he got so much playing time is because Jalen Duren was fouled out in only 11 minutes.

“Playing as the backup center, Stewart has been underwhelming in both fantasy and reality,” CBS Sports noted in an October 31 piece. “While this was reminiscent of what he can do when afforded meaningful minutes, he simply won’t play enough on a regular basis to be considered a viable asset.”