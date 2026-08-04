The homecoming for Tyler Herro has been welcomed by the star-caliber sharpshooter this summer.

Although Herro had interest from the playoff-contending Detroit Pistons, the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately struck a deal with the Miami Heat without getting others involved. That left the Pistons searching elsewhere for offensive upgrades.

Detroit Pistons’ 7-Year NBA Vet Trade Target Gets Prediction Worth Noting

Don’t count Herro out just yet.

While the ex-Heat sharpshooter is glad to be back where his career truly started, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale predicts that Herro will be right back in the trade rumor mill as the 2026-2027 NBA season plays out.

“Tyler Herro’s Wisconsin homecoming may not last very long. He is entering the final year of his contract, and while the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t incentivized to lose when they don’t control their own first-round pick again until 2031, they do have a boatload of guards who can’t be stretched into undersized wings,” Favale wrote.

“Of all the Bucks players who will spend time in the rumor mill—Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma and Jaquez just to name a few—Herro provides the most utility of the bunch.”

Should The Pistons Keep Herro In Mind?

They might not have a choice.

After finishing No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in round two, the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham era is under more pressure than ever in 2026-2027.

The Pistons had some high-level targets, including Herro. They ultimately ended up with Isaiah Joe, John Collins, Garry Harris, and Taurean Prince. Plus, they re-signed Kevin Huerter, who didn’t have the strongest run with the team.

If the Pistons look regressed on offense, Herro has to be considered again. With nearly 400 games of experience, Herro has posted career averages of 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, while hitting on 37.8% of his threes.

During a limited run (33 games) last year, Herro produced averages of 20.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. He is a star-level three-point shooter who would be a natural fit next to Cunningham. Herro could also play on the ball behind the two-time All-Star as well.