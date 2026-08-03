DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 01: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on March 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley clearly wishes he were still able to play with the team ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.
Over the weekend, the veteran guard posted on Facebook to express how much he misses playing for the Detroit-based franchise after spending just one season with them.
9-Year NBA Veteran Malik Beasley Sends Message To Detroit Pistons
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 13: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 13, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
“I can’t lie.. I miss the [expletive] Pistons man… 😭,” Beasley wrote on a post, which had over 100 reshares and nearly 1,800 likes.
At this stage of the offseason, the 29-year-old guard remains a free agent and his future is unclear as he deals with legal issues off the court.
Malik Beasley’s Pistons Run
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 27: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Pistons brought in Beasley right when they were ready to start turning things around.
After he spent a season with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-2024, Beasley signed a one-year contract with the Pistons.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 24: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The veteran appeared in all 82 games for the Pistons during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He averaged 16.3 points off the bench, while shooting 41.6% from three.
Beasley was a major addition to the Pistons, who cracked the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs for the first time in years. During the postseason, Beasley averaged a career-high 14.0 points.
According to reports, Beasley was gearing up to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Pistons in 2025. He was looking forward to continuing his career with the franchise, but the investigation sent the Pistons in a different direction.
Since his lone season in Detroit, Beasley has been on the open market. Being in the league since 2016, Beasley has appeared in 578 games. He posted averages of 11.7 points while shooting 39.1% from three.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley clearly wishes he were still able to play with the team ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season. Over the weekend, the veteran guard posted on Facebook to express how much he misses playing for the Detroit-based franchise after spending just one season with them. 9-Year NBA Veteran Malik Beasley […]