Former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley clearly wishes he were still able to play with the team ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Over the weekend, the veteran guard posted on Facebook to express how much he misses playing for the Detroit-based franchise after spending just one season with them.

9-Year NBA Veteran Malik Beasley Sends Message To Detroit Pistons

“I can’t lie.. I miss the [expletive] Pistons man… 😭,” Beasley wrote on a post, which had over 100 reshares and nearly 1,800 likes.

At this stage of the offseason, the 29-year-old guard remains a free agent and his future is unclear as he deals with legal issues off the court.

Malik Beasley’s Pistons Run

The Pistons brought in Beasley right when they were ready to start turning things around.

After he spent a season with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-2024, Beasley signed a one-year contract with the Pistons.

The veteran appeared in all 82 games for the Pistons during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He averaged 16.3 points off the bench, while shooting 41.6% from three.

Beasley was a major addition to the Pistons, who cracked the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs for the first time in years. During the postseason, Beasley averaged a career-high 14.0 points.

According to reports, Beasley was gearing up to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Pistons in 2025. He was looking forward to continuing his career with the franchise, but the investigation sent the Pistons in a different direction.

Since his lone season in Detroit, Beasley has been on the open market. Being in the league since 2016, Beasley has appeared in 578 games. He posted averages of 11.7 points while shooting 39.1% from three.