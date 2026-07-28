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Detroit Pistons Get New Jalen Duren Contract Prediction

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 13: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons takes a second half free throw while playing the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on March 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NBA world might be waiting a while before they get clarity on what’s next for Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons.

Duren and the Pistons are in a standoff. As a restricted free agent, Duren has a one-year qualifying offer on the table with the Pistons if all else fails on the negotiation front.

However, the one-year salary sits under $10 million. Although the Pistons are telling the veteran center that they don’t want to pay him anywhere near the supermax he became eligible for, one has to imagine Detroit is offering more than $10 million in salary to begin a multi-year offer.

Detroit Pistons Get New Jalen Duren Contract Prediction

Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic - Game Four

GettyORLANDO, FL – APRIL 27: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoot a jumper over Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of game four of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 27, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 94-88 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie predicted that the Pistons might cave on offering Duren a max-level salary that’s guaranteed, but on a shorter term.

“If you made me guess, I’m gonna say it’s a max three-year deal, all three years guaranteed, and then we do this dance again in two years with extension talks. I’m gonna say that’s where this lands,” Vecenie said on Game Theory on July 26.

This scenario would certainly save the Pistons some money later on down the line, but could end up being the most satisfying path for Duren at this stage of the offseason.

Jalen Duren’s Tough Summer

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons - Game Seven

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the against James Harden #1 and Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A bad playoff run ruined Duren’s shot at a full super-max deal.

There’s no denying that Duren’s season was impressive as a whole. The 22-year-old appeared in 70 games. During the season, he averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He was an All-Star and All-NBA.

In the playoffs, the veteran center produced averages of 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 14 games.

At first, Duren seemed to be getting help from possible sign-and-trade candidates. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings showed interest, but LA pivoted to another option, while the Kings couldn’t convince the Pistons that they were a worthy trade partner.

Many NBA insiders don’t see the Duren saga getting solved until August at the earliest. Some even suggested this could drag out up to training camp. Either way, it seems Duren will play for the Pistons in 2026-2027.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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