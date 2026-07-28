The NBA world might be waiting a while before they get clarity on what’s next for Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons.

Duren and the Pistons are in a standoff. As a restricted free agent, Duren has a one-year qualifying offer on the table with the Pistons if all else fails on the negotiation front.

However, the one-year salary sits under $10 million. Although the Pistons are telling the veteran center that they don’t want to pay him anywhere near the supermax he became eligible for, one has to imagine Detroit is offering more than $10 million in salary to begin a multi-year offer.

Detroit Pistons Get New Jalen Duren Contract Prediction

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie predicted that the Pistons might cave on offering Duren a max-level salary that’s guaranteed, but on a shorter term.

“If you made me guess, I’m gonna say it’s a max three-year deal, all three years guaranteed, and then we do this dance again in two years with extension talks. I’m gonna say that’s where this lands,” Vecenie said on Game Theory on July 26.

This scenario would certainly save the Pistons some money later on down the line, but could end up being the most satisfying path for Duren at this stage of the offseason.

Jalen Duren’s Tough Summer

A bad playoff run ruined Duren’s shot at a full super-max deal.

There’s no denying that Duren’s season was impressive as a whole. The 22-year-old appeared in 70 games. During the season, he averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He was an All-Star and All-NBA.

In the playoffs, the veteran center produced averages of 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 14 games.

At first, Duren seemed to be getting help from possible sign-and-trade candidates. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings showed interest, but LA pivoted to another option, while the Kings couldn’t convince the Pistons that they were a worthy trade partner.

Many NBA insiders don’t see the Duren saga getting solved until August at the earliest. Some even suggested this could drag out up to training camp. Either way, it seems Duren will play for the Pistons in 2026-2027.