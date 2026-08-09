Over the 2026 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons added a handful of new players to the team through multiple avenues.

One of their trade acquisitions is the veteran forward Taurean Prince.

The 32-year-old former first-round pick lands on the Pistons after spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks. After the trade, Prince’s future instantly came into question, as there was an assumption that Gary Harris and Prince could just be flipped again later.

However, Prince’s presence in Miami with other Pistons stars proves that he’s working to stick with Detroit through the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons Newcomer Makes Intentions Clear After Trade From Bucks

While Prince’s offseason work won’t dictate what happens long-term, there is clearly an interest in making sure his chemistry with the competitive Pistons is right for next season.

In an improving Eastern Conference, the Pistons are looking to maintain their status as the No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. Prince could be viewed as a key contributor next year.

Taurean Prince Right Now

Last season marked Prince’s second year with the Milwaukee Bucks. He appeared in 26 games, seeing the court for 23.5 minutes per game.

Prince shot 45.0% from the field and knocked down 43.6% of his threes. He averaged 9.2 points per game, along with 1.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Before an injury-filled season in 2025-2026, Prince played in 80 games on a competitive Bucks team in the season prior. He hit 43.9% of his threes and averaged 8.2 points per game.

Throughout his career, Prince played for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers before going to the Bucks and now the Pistons.

Prince has 608 games under his belt. He is a career 38.7% shooter from deep and has produced 9.8 points per game, along with 3.6 rebounds per game throughout his career.