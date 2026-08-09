MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 10: Taurean Prince #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks, back after being out since November 4 with a neck surgery, warms up before game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on March 10, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Over the 2026 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons added a handful of new players to the team through multiple avenues.
One of their trade acquisitions is the veteran forward Taurean Prince.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 20: Taurean Prince #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a three point shot during the second half of a game against the LA Clippers at Fiserv Forum on February 20, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The 32-year-old former first-round pick lands on the Pistons after spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks. After the trade, Prince’s future instantly came into question, as there was an assumption that Gary Harris and Prince could just be flipped again later.
However, Prince’s presence in Miami with other Pistons stars proves that he’s working to stick with Detroit through the 2026-2027 NBA season.
Detroit Pistons Newcomer Makes Intentions Clear After Trade From Bucks
While Prince’s offseason work won’t dictate what happens long-term, there is clearly an interest in making sure his chemistry with the competitive Pistons is right for next season.
In an improving Eastern Conference, the Pistons are looking to maintain their status as the No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. Prince could be viewed as a key contributor next year.
Taurean Prince Right Now
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 26: Forward Taurean Prince #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket around forward Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Last season marked Prince’s second year with the Milwaukee Bucks. He appeared in 26 games, seeing the court for 23.5 minutes per game.
Prince shot 45.0% from the field and knocked down 43.6% of his threes. He averaged 9.2 points per game, along with 1.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 06: Taurean Prince #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks stands on the court during a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on April 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Before an injury-filled season in 2025-2026, Prince played in 80 games on a competitive Bucks team in the season prior. He hit 43.9% of his threes and averaged 8.2 points per game.
Throughout his career, Prince played for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers before going to the Bucks and now the Pistons.
Prince has 608 games under his belt. He is a career 38.7% shooter from deep and has produced 9.8 points per game, along with 3.6 rebounds per game throughout his career.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Over the 2026 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons added a handful of new players to the team through multiple avenues.One of their trade acquisitions is the veteran forward Taurean Prince.The 32-year-old former first-round pick lands on the Pistons after spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks. After the trade, Prince’s future instantly came into question, as […]