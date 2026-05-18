Pistons Get Notable Tobias Harris News Before NBA Free Agency

After a two-year stint with the Detroit Pistons, Tobias Harris is set to become an NBA free agent.

This summer, Harris will enter the market for the first time since he wrapped up a max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024. At the time, Harris was expected to get a lower contract, but he was still highly valued by the Pistons.

Detroit’s front office put $52.0 million on the table for the veteran forward. It was a no-brainer decision to make by Harris.

Will Tobias Harris Gain Interest From The Pistons Again?

The Pistons’ season finale is still fresh. They lost Game 7 in round two against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

But it’s never too early for a front office to think ahead. The early reports suggest that Harris is expected to garner interest from the Pistons in free agency. That doesn’t come as a surprise, considering how many times the head coach JB Bickerstaff has praised the veteran forward throughout the last two seasons.

“Nobody can say [expletive] to me about Tobias Harris,” Bickerstaff said earlier this month. “He is dependable, reliable, and prepared for the moment. He’s a leader. He’s a great teammate. He’s a great human being. He’s a high-level competitor.”

What Should The Pistons Expect?

The Pistons seem likely to get involved in Harris’s market, but they aren’t expected to be on their own.

According to The Athletic, Harris will “likely have multiple suitors around the league.” That might complicate Harris’s chances of returning to Detroit, but they won’t get priced out.

The veteran forward’s next contract probably won’t be in the $50 million range. Seeing as though Harris will be 34 at the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season, he probably won’t garner any long-term deals.

Based on players with similar value around the league, Harris could be in line for another two-year deal, with the second season being an option of some sort. He could garner a little over $30 million total over two seasons.

During his second stint with the Pistons, Harris averaged 13.5 points (47.3% from the field, 35.5% from three), 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks.

Although his latest playoff outing will leave a sour taste (0-6 shooting from the field, five points, and five rebounds in 22 minutes), Harris had an overall strong showing in the playoffs. The veteran forward produced 18.1 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game.