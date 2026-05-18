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Pistons Get Notable Tobias Harris News Before NBA Free Agency

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Tobias Harris.

After a two-year stint with the Detroit Pistons, Tobias Harris is set to become an NBA free agent.

This summer, Harris will enter the market for the first time since he wrapped up a max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024. At the time, Harris was expected to get a lower contract, but he was still highly valued by the Pistons.

Detroit’s front office put $52.0 million on the table for the veteran forward. It was a no-brainer decision to make by Harris.

Will Tobias Harris Gain Interest From The Pistons Again?

Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 15: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a first half basket with Tobias Harris #12 while playing the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena on January 15, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Pistons’ season finale is still fresh. They lost Game 7 in round two against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

But it’s never too early for a front office to think ahead. The early reports suggest that Harris is expected to garner interest from the Pistons in free agency. That doesn’t come as a surprise, considering how many times the head coach JB Bickerstaff has praised the veteran forward throughout the last two seasons.

“Nobody can say [expletive] to me about Tobias Harris,” Bickerstaff said earlier this month. “He is dependable, reliable, and prepared for the moment. He’s a leader. He’s a great teammate. He’s a great human being. He’s a high-level competitor.”

What Should The Pistons Expect?

Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Pistons seem likely to get involved in Harris’s market, but they aren’t expected to be on their own.

According to The Athletic, Harris will “likely have multiple suitors around the league.” That might complicate Harris’s chances of returning to Detroit, but they won’t get priced out.

The veteran forward’s next contract probably won’t be in the $50 million range. Seeing as though Harris will be 34 at the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season, he probably won’t garner any long-term deals.

Based on players with similar value around the league, Harris could be in line for another two-year deal, with the second season being an option of some sort. He could garner a little over $30 million total over two seasons.

During his second stint with the Pistons, Harris averaged 13.5 points (47.3% from the field, 35.5% from three), 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks.

Although his latest playoff outing will leave a sour taste (0-6 shooting from the field, five points, and five rebounds in 22 minutes), Harris had an overall strong showing in the playoffs. The veteran forward produced 18.1 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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