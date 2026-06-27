The Detroit Pistons made a trade on Friday, June 26. In exchange for multiple second-round picks, the Pistons acquired the Oklahoma City Thunder sharpshooter, Isaiah Joe.

With the Pistons adding a notable three-point shooter to the roster, it calls for questions regarding one of the team’s top targets, Tyler Herro.

Before the Miami Heat sent Tyler Herro to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Pistons were linked to Herro as a possible landing spot in a multi-team deal.

Detroit Pistons Get Notable Tyler Herro Update After Isaiah Joe Trade

Despite Herro’s interest in playing for the rebuilding Bucks, Milwaukee made it known that they are keeping the phone lines open. The Bucks are willing to take trade calls for Herro before the 2026-2027 season begins.

Don’t rule the Pistons out entirely–but consider them losing interest in that market.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Herro pursuit is becoming “less likely” to continue with the presence of Joe in Detroit.

“Sources say that the Pistons’ acquisition of Joe now makes it less likely that they will pursue other targets on their list of guards known for shooting prowess,” Fischer reported.

“If that approach gets locked in, Joe’s arrival would have ripple effects on Norman Powell’s unrestricted free agency as well as the follow-up trade market for soon-to-be-Buck Tyler Herro.”

Tyler Herro’s NBA Career

Herro was a logical target for the Pistons, who have been looking for three-point shooting and star power.

With the Miami Heat, Herro averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game over 394 regular-season outings.

The ex-Heat star also carries 50 postseason games of experience.

Herro thrived in a bench role for the Heat at the start of his career. He was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-2022. During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Herro was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

Isaiah Joe’s OKC Thunder Run

Joe doesn’t bring the same resume to the Pistons, but he thrives in a key area.

Over four seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Joe averaged 9.7 points off the bench while shooting 41.5% from three.

While with the Thunder, Joe appeared in three postseason runs. Over 44 games, he shot 39.0% from three, producing 5.3 points per game in 12.0 minutes of action.

Joe was a part of the Thunder’s 2025 NBA Championship run.