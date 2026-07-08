Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Trade For 3 NBA Veterans

At last, the Detroit Pistons have completed their mega six-team trade, which started back on the second night of the 2026 NBA Draft.

What initially seemed like a trade to send Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies turned out to be a much bigger deal.

In the end, the Pistons are cutting ties with several players, while acquiring a few more.

Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Addition Of 3 NBA Veterans

On Wednesday, July 8, the Pistons officially released a statement to confirm that they have completed a six-team trade.

The deal includes the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Washington Wizards.

The Pistons are acquiring three new NBA veterans. John Collins is an expected acquisition who is joining the team after his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Collins is joining the team in a sign-and-trade, entering the picture with a new three-year deal. It was revealed that the Pistons only have one guaranteed season on Collins’ deal.

Along with Collins, the Pistons are picking up the veteran forward Taurean Prince. The 32-year-old is a former first-round pick, who was selected 12th overall in 2016.

Prince started his career with the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, he has had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Bucks.

Last season, Prince appeared in 26 games with the Bucks. He produced 9.2 points per game, while shooting 43.6% from three.

Lastly, the Pistons acquired Gary Harris. The 31-year-old guard was the 19th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He started his career with the Denver Nuggets. Harris had stints with the Orlando Magic and the Bucks. In Milwaukee, he averaged 2.7 points, while shooting 41.2% from three in 48 games. Throughout his career, Harris shot 37.0% from three and averaged 9.9 points per game.

Who Leaves The Pistons?

Isaiah Stewart is set to join the Grizzlies.

Although the Pistons had questions about Jalen Duren’s future with the team, they felt comfortable with moving on, allowing Paul Reed to slide into the No. 2 spot for next year.

The young veteran guard Marcus Sasser will join the Dallas Mavericks for next season. He wraps up a three-year run with the Pistons. During that time, Sasser shot 38.6% from three, while producing averages of 7.0 points and 2.0 assists.

Lastly, the Pistons are parting ways with Caris LeVert. Just last summer, the Pistons added LeVert after his one-year run with the Atlanta Hawks. On the Pistons, LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The veteran guard is headed to the Bucks.