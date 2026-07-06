MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 24: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up prior to Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 24, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The NBA has lifted the moratorium. With that, the Detroit Pistons have officially announced the completed trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Without any other teams getting involved, the Pistons are going to acquire the sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe in exchange for two future second-round picks.
Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Trade For $48 Million NBA Champ
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 18, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Thunder won 121-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Pistons acquire Joe after a second-round exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.
When the Pistons dropped out against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was clear that three-point scoring was going to be a priority in the offseason.
During his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Joe established himself as a three-point specialist.
Isaiah Joe’s NBA Career
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
After getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe joined the Philadelphia 76ers for a two-year run.
In Philly, Joe appeared in 96 games. He averaged just 3.7 points, shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.
Before the 2022-2023 NBA season, Joe was waived by the Sixers. The Oklahoma City Thunder picked him up, and he garnered an instant role off the bench.
Joe maintained a reserve role throughout his four seasons with the Thunder, but he was a critical rotational player.
Over four seasons, Joe shot 41.5% from three, averaging 9.7 points per game with the Thunder. During the 2025-2026 season, Joe appeared in 71 games for the Thunder. He produced averages of 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, while shooting 42% from deep.
Detroit Pistons’ 2026 NBA Offseason
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers goes to the basket during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 09, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Before free agency, the Pistons picked up two new rookies through the draft.
With the 17th pick, the Pistons added Ebuka Okorie. With the 53rd pick, they landed Ugonna Onyenso.
In free agency, the Pistons retained Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green, while picking up Daniss Jenkins’ team option. They also added John Collins, who will replace the departing Tobias Harris after the past two years.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The NBA has lifted the moratorium. With that, the Detroit Pistons have officially announced the completed trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.Without any other teams getting involved, the Pistons are going to acquire the sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe in exchange for two future second-round picks.Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Trade For $48 Million NBA Champ Pistons […]
Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Trade For $48 Million NBA Champ