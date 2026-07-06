The NBA has lifted the moratorium. With that, the Detroit Pistons have officially announced the completed trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Without any other teams getting involved, the Pistons are going to acquire the sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe in exchange for two future second-round picks.

Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Trade For $48 Million NBA Champ

The Pistons acquire Joe after a second-round exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

When the Pistons dropped out against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was clear that three-point scoring was going to be a priority in the offseason.

During his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Joe established himself as a three-point specialist.

Isaiah Joe’s NBA Career

After getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe joined the Philadelphia 76ers for a two-year run.

In Philly, Joe appeared in 96 games. He averaged just 3.7 points, shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Before the 2022-2023 NBA season, Joe was waived by the Sixers. The Oklahoma City Thunder picked him up, and he garnered an instant role off the bench.

Joe maintained a reserve role throughout his four seasons with the Thunder, but he was a critical rotational player.

Over four seasons, Joe shot 41.5% from three, averaging 9.7 points per game with the Thunder. During the 2025-2026 season, Joe appeared in 71 games for the Thunder. He produced averages of 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, while shooting 42% from deep.

Detroit Pistons’ 2026 NBA Offseason

Before free agency, the Pistons picked up two new rookies through the draft.

With the 17th pick, the Pistons added Ebuka Okorie. With the 53rd pick, they landed Ugonna Onyenso.

In free agency, the Pistons retained Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green, while picking up Daniss Jenkins’ team option. They also added John Collins, who will replace the departing Tobias Harris after the past two years.