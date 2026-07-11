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Detroit Pistons Officially Sign 8-Year NBA Veteran

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TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 11: Kevin Huerter #27 of the Detroit Pistons and Daniss Jenkins #24 walk alongside each other during the second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on February 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Since the NBA officially lifted the moratorium at the start of the week, the Detroit Pistons‘ lack of announcements on the free agency front raised some questions.

Entering the weekend, the Pistons made their moves final. On Friday, July 10, the Pistons officially announced the signing of Kevin Huerter. That erased any doubt about the sharpshooter returning to the Motor City.

Detroit Pistons Officially Sign 8-Year NBA Veteran

Minnesota TImberwolves v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Kevin Huerter #27 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Pistons made re-signing Huerter a priority heading into the offseason.

After trading for the veteran sharpshooter ahead of the 2026 trade deadline back in February, the Pistons had a clear plan to keep him around beyond the final stretch of the 2025-2026 season.

On February 3, the Pistons re-routed Dario Saric to the Chicago Bulls, along with their former first-rounder Jaden Ivey, in exchange for Huerter.

After 44 games with the Bulls, producing averages of 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, Huerter landed with the Pistons for 25 games.

Seeing the court for 20.5 minutes per game, Huerter produced 8.6 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 29.4% from three.

During the playoff run, Huerter appeared in just five games. He battled with an injury throughout the postseason.

Kevin Huerter’s Contract

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 19: Kevin Huerter #27 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Orlando Magic during game one of the first round of the eastern conference playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Pistons signed Huerter to a brand-new three-year deal.

The contract is worth $27 million. According to Spotrac, the entire deal is guaranteed. Huerter could make an estimated $8.3 million in the first season.

In 2027-2028, he is predicted to make $9.0 million. For the 2028-2029 season, Huerter could wrap up the deal with a $9.6 million salary.

He is set for free agency in 2029. If the Pistons want to cut ties with Huerter early via trade, he is restricted until December 15. 2026.

The NBA Career Of Kevin Huerter

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht defends Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Kevin Huerter #13 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at the United Center on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks selected Huerter out of Maryland during the 2018 NBA Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Hawks. During the 2022 NBA offseason, the Hawks traded Huerter to the Sacramento Kings.

Right out of the gate, Huerter was a full-time starter for Sacramento. Amid his third season with the Kings, Huerter was traded to the Chicago Bulls. He was part of the deal that landed the Kings Zach LaVine.

Throughout his career (551 games), Huerter has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He has shot 44.2% from the field and hit on 36.8% of his threes.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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