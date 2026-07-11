Since the NBA officially lifted the moratorium at the start of the week, the Detroit Pistons‘ lack of announcements on the free agency front raised some questions.

Entering the weekend, the Pistons made their moves final. On Friday, July 10, the Pistons officially announced the signing of Kevin Huerter. That erased any doubt about the sharpshooter returning to the Motor City.

Detroit Pistons Officially Sign 8-Year NBA Veteran

The Pistons made re-signing Huerter a priority heading into the offseason.

After trading for the veteran sharpshooter ahead of the 2026 trade deadline back in February, the Pistons had a clear plan to keep him around beyond the final stretch of the 2025-2026 season.

On February 3, the Pistons re-routed Dario Saric to the Chicago Bulls, along with their former first-rounder Jaden Ivey, in exchange for Huerter.

After 44 games with the Bulls, producing averages of 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, Huerter landed with the Pistons for 25 games.

Seeing the court for 20.5 minutes per game, Huerter produced 8.6 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 29.4% from three.

During the playoff run, Huerter appeared in just five games. He battled with an injury throughout the postseason.

Kevin Huerter’s Contract

The Pistons signed Huerter to a brand-new three-year deal.

The contract is worth $27 million. According to Spotrac, the entire deal is guaranteed. Huerter could make an estimated $8.3 million in the first season.

In 2027-2028, he is predicted to make $9.0 million. For the 2028-2029 season, Huerter could wrap up the deal with a $9.6 million salary.

He is set for free agency in 2029. If the Pistons want to cut ties with Huerter early via trade, he is restricted until December 15. 2026.

The NBA Career Of Kevin Huerter

The Atlanta Hawks selected Huerter out of Maryland during the 2018 NBA Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Hawks. During the 2022 NBA offseason, the Hawks traded Huerter to the Sacramento Kings.

Right out of the gate, Huerter was a full-time starter for Sacramento. Amid his third season with the Kings, Huerter was traded to the Chicago Bulls. He was part of the deal that landed the Kings Zach LaVine.

Throughout his career (551 games), Huerter has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He has shot 44.2% from the field and hit on 36.8% of his threes.