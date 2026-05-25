Pistons Owner Has Telling Message for Jalen Duren After All-NBA Win

Following the league’s All-NBA teams reveal, the Detroit Pistons found out that their star duo of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren were both honored.

Later on, Pistons owner Tom Gores took to social media to send a message to his two stars, including Ausar Thompson, who was recently named All-Defensive.

Tom Gores’ Message For Pistons Stars

Tom Gores wrote on X: “Congratulations to Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren on All-NBA honors and Ausar Thompson for being named to the NBA All-Defensive Team. Proud of these young men, their work ethic and the standard they continue to set. They’re great players and even better teammates. There are no limits to how far they can go.”

In 2025-2026, Cade Cunningham landed on the First Team. He received 60 votes for First Team, and 38 Second Team votes for a total of 414 points.

Cunningham shares the First Team spotlight with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic.

As for Jalen Duren, he landed 16 votes for Second Team and 73 votes for Third Team. Duren totaled 121 points to win Third Team honors, marking his first All-NBA win. He shares the Third Team spotlight with Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, and Chet Holmgren.

The Message Is A Good Sign For Jalen Duren

It’s best not to read too far into public statements, but Gores’ words matter for Duren.

This offseason, Duren is one of the top restricted free agents on the market. And following a disappointing two-round showing in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Duren’s contract expectations have bounced around to different numbers.

After an All-NBA/All-Star-caliber season, Duren was widely expected to generate max contract offers. Now, that no longer seems to be the case, unless a center-needy team with the space comes in and shocks the Pistons with an offer sheet.

By now, it’s clear that the Pistons still want to keep Duren. The President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, made it clear that bringing back Duren is something the Pistons are interested in, but the playoff struggles would be addressed.

As for Gores, publicly showing love to Duren is just another sign that the Pistons are still bullish on the star center heading into the offseason.