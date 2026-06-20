What will it take for the Detroit Pistons to snatch up Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat?

The popular scenario at the moment includes the Pistons getting into business with the Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since February, the Heat have been pursuing the Bucks’ top star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Considering the Bucks are more than likely going to hit rebuild territory with Antetokounmpo out, they might not want to keep every player in the package from Miami.

Tyler Herro seems to be a player of interest for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Pick Up Tyler Herro In NBA Mock Trade

In a scenario where the Pistons, Heat, and the Bucks strike a three-team trade involving Antetokounmpo, the Pistons are undoubtedly going to move on from multiple players.

Alex Golden of Milwaukee Bucks On SI presented a trade idea, which sends three Pistons to the Bucks, allowing them to acquire Herro.

The trade details include the Pistons giving up Caris LeVert, Ron Holland, and Marcus Sasser. The Heat send Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and three first-round picks to the Heat.

Miami gets Antetokounmpo on his own.

Fair Trade For Detroit?

It’s very clear that the Pistons are done with the “wait and see” approach that Trajan Langdon has preached since he got to Michigan.

The Pistons want a star-caliber player next to Cade Cunningham, which means players have to go to make it happen.

A win here is simply not giving up any draft capital. As for the players, these three should be viewed as very much tradeable.

The 31-year-old Caris LeVert did not live up to the expectations for the Pistons. Detroit’s front office signed him for $29 million over two years for 7.4 points and 2.7 assists off the bench.

Marcus Sasser has been up and down for Detroit throughout his three-year run. Over time, Sasser’s production has regressed.

In 2025-2026, he appeared in just 38 games. Sasser shot 39.0% from the field to average 5.2 points per game. As a late first-round pick in 2023, Sasser showed a lot of promise at the start. At this point, a change of scenery could be helpful for both sides.

Ron Holland carries the most weight in this situation. The Pistons picked up Holland with the fifth-overall pick in 2024.

His sophomore effort included 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game off the bench in 78 games. Holland plays tough defense with a high motor. His three-point shot is still a major question mark (24.6% from three in two years), but Holland is a valuable rotational player.

Tyler Herro’s NBA Run

Herro is still on the young side (turns 27 in January), but has been in the league long enough to be considered a seasoned veteran.

In 2019, Herro was selected 13th overall by the Heat. He produced 13.5 points per game while shooting 38.9% as a rookie.

During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Herro averaged 20.7 points and 4.0 assists off the bench, which earned him Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Before his injury-riddled season in 2025-2026, Herro produced averages of 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 37.5% from three. Herro was voted as an All-Star.

While the Pistons are expected to keep an eye on several players throughout the offseason, Herro is becoming the most commonly linked player to Detroit.