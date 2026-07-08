Pistons Get Bad News on Kevin Durant Trade Pursuit After New Insider Report

No name has been mentioned more in Detroit than Kevin Durant, perhaps save for the face of the Pistons, Cade Cunningham.

Over the last week, Durant has been closely linked to the Pistons, who are reportedly lining their cards for a potential blockbuster trade. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pistons have Durant on their trade radar as they look to build out the roster around Cunningham.

Durant, who will turn 37 before the 2026-27 season, has often been the subject of trade rumors since departing the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Although the Houston Rockets acquired Durant just last summer, some suspect the franchise could look to move the 16-time All-Star after a disappointing conclusion to the season.

Are Pistons in Line for Kevin Durant? A New Report Says Otherwise

Fresh off a 60-win season, Detroit has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future. Acquiring Durant would only add to that. But according to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, the Rockets’ recent roster moves suggest they are all-in on trying to compete for a title with Durant leading the way.

“Houston’s free agent additions (guard Marcus Smart and forward Bogdan Bogdanovic) help to provide ballhandling depth,” Wright wrote, “improved shooting on the perimeter and lineup diversity, all needs coach Ime Udoka wanted to address this offseason. The Rockets also brought back restricted free agent wing Tari Eason. Most importantly, the moves point to a franchise looking to prioritize veterans such as superstar Kevin Durant as it tries to wedge into a window for contention that appears to be closing by the day.”

The Durant trade speculation was fueled by the internet turmoil the Rockets experienced last season. Around the All-Star break in February, drama struck the franchise after Durant allegedly used burner social media accounts to criticize teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

The fallout created a supposed chemistry nightmare within the team, leading many to believe the Rockets would look to move on from Durant in the offseason. Although it isn’t set in stone that the Rockets are either aiming to retain or move Durant, Siegel reported last week that the franchise doesn’t consider Durant an untouchable trade asset.

Detroit Still a Possibility for Durant?

If Houston has even marginal interest in trading Durant, the Pistons might be aggressive in pursuing the 12-time All-NBA performer.

Detroit has the basis of a burgeoning championship contender thanks to its stingy defense and the rapid ascension of Cunningham, who was in the MVP race before an ill-timed late-season injury. Adding Durant — a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP — to a young and improving roster may be a recipe for instant success.

With some of the roster moves Detroit has made so far this offseason — trading Isaiah Stewart and Caris LeVert — the franchise has opened up substantial salary cap space, pushing some to speculate if the Pistons are planning to pull off a superstar blockbuster.

Durant will continue to float as a potential trade target, with the highly-interested Pistons perhaps aiming to carve a path to acquiring the former league MVP.