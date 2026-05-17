Pistons Face New Game 7 Concern After Cavaliers Key Adjustment

The Detroit Pistons enter Sunday night’s do-or-die Game 7 with momentum on their side, but a late adjustment from the Cleveland Cavaliers is creating a new challenge at the worst possible time.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson is expected to insert veteran wing Max Strus into the starting lineup, replacing Dean Wade for the Eastern Conference semifinal finale at Little Caesars Arena.

The move signals a clear shift in approach from Cleveland, leaning on experience and shot-making in a win-or-go-home setting.

Cavaliers Lineup Change Adds Pressure on Pistons Defense

Strus, who has delivered timely production throughout the series, brings a more dynamic offensive presence than Wade, who has struggled to make an impact.

Wade has averaged just 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in six games against Detroit, while Strus has provided a boost with 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The adjustment could stretch Detroit’s defense, particularly on the perimeter, where Strus’ shooting ability forces more difficult coverage decisions.

Max Strus Emerging as X-Factor After Game 5 Breakthrough

The decision follows Strus’ pivotal performance in Cleveland’s Game 5 win in Detroit, when he scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and knocked down six 3-pointers.

One sequence in overtime stood out: after Donovan Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to push the Cavaliers ahead, Strus stripped Cade Cunningham and quickly found Mitchell again for five points in a 10-second span that swung the game.

“Max Strus’s steal … that just came out of nowhere,” Atkinson said after that game. “He made so many winning plays tonight, but that was the big one.”

Cleveland leaned heavily on Strus down the stretch, keeping him on the floor alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen for nearly the entire overtime period.

Pistons Get Boost With Key Players Available for Game 7

While Cleveland tweaks its lineup, Detroit received positive news on its own injury front.

Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert are all available for Game 7, giving the Pistons added depth and flexibility in a matchup that figures to be tightly contested.

Their availability provides Detroit with more options both offensively and defensively, particularly against a Cavaliers team that is now emphasizing spacing and veteran execution.

Game 7 Stakes Set Stage for Tactical Battle

The series, tied 3-3, has already swung on adjustments and timely performances. Detroit forced Game 7 with a convincing 115-94 win in Cleveland in Game 6, showcasing its defensive intensity and balance.

Now, the Pistons must respond to Cleveland’s latest move — one designed to create better spacing, quicker decision-making and more perimeter firepower.

With both teams making final adjustments and key players available, Game 7 is shaping up as a tactical battle where small changes could decide who advances.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday in Detroit.