Pistons Coach Provides Jalen Duren’s Preseason Status Following Extension

The uncertainty around Jalen Duren’s future with the Detroit Pistons has ended. After a long offseason that left the All-NBA center in restricted free agency, he will stay in Detroit long term.

Duren, 22, agreed to a five-year, $200 million contract to remain in Detroit. The Pistons have been home to Duren since getting drafted No. 13 overall in 2022, and this will remain through the 2030-31 season.

Detroit will begin the 2026-27 preseason, hosting the Phoenix Suns in their preseason opener on Monday. However, Jalen Duren will not be available for the team, says head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The rest of the Pistons roster will be available for the matchup.