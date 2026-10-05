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Pistons Coach Provides Jalen Duren’s Preseason Status Following Extension

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Jalen Duren
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Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Jalen Duren won't be available for the team's preseason opener vs. the Phoenix Suns.

The uncertainty around Jalen Duren’s future with the Detroit Pistons has ended. After a long offseason that left the All-NBA center in restricted free agency, he will stay in Detroit long term.

Duren, 22, agreed to a five-year, $200 million contract to remain in Detroit. The Pistons have been home to Duren since getting drafted No. 13 overall in 2022, and this will remain through the 2030-31 season.

Detroit will begin the 2026-27 preseason, hosting the Phoenix Suns in their preseason opener on Monday. However, Jalen Duren will not be available for the team, says head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The rest of the Pistons roster will be available for the matchup.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Pistons Coach Provides Jalen Duren’s Preseason Status Following Extension

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