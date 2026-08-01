Pistons Receive Promising Jalen Duren Contract Prediction

The Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren remain apart on contract value.

That hasn’t changed.

What has become increasingly clear, however, is that neither side appears interested in letting the standoff evolve into a true contract crisis.

Speaking on Clutch Scoops, ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel said he sees virtually no chance that Duren signs his qualifying offer, reinforcing the growing belief around the league that Detroit and its All-Star center will eventually reach common ground on a long-term extension.

“I don’t see that being an option whatsoever,” Siegel said. “A guy coming off an All-Star, All-NBA season, if he takes a qualifying offer, that would be a major gamble on himself.”

Siegel compared the decision to a high-stakes wager.

“It would be like going to the roulette table in Las Vegas and putting $10,000 down on black or red and 50-50 and just kind of guessing.”

For the Pistons, that’s an encouraging sign.

Pistons Continue to Hold Firm

Detroit has maintained the same position since free agency opened.

According to Siegel, the organization has consistently rejected the idea of moving Duren despite speculation surrounding his restricted free agency.

“I think it’s much more likely that they find some kind of middle ground here,” Siegel said. “The Pistons… they’re not getting rid of Jalen Duren, and they’re serious about that.”

He added that Detroit has shut down any possibility of a sign-and-trade.

“There’s been no sign-and-trade discussions. They’ve shut those down completely at the start of free agency, and they’ve made it very known that Jalen Duren will be on their roster entering the 2026-27 season.”

That mirrors reporting from ESPN insider Shams Charania earlier this week.

Charania said negotiations remain at the forefront of Detroit’s offseason and described discussions as a stalemate while emphasizing that the Pistons continue operating under the expectation Duren will remain part of their long-term core.

The real question isn’t whether Duren will stay.

It’s what his next contract will look like.

Victor Wembanyama’s Team-Friendly Deal Impacts Jalen Duren’s Leverage

The gap between the two sides remains substantial.

Duren’s camp is seeking a maximum contract after the 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while earning All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors during Detroit’s breakthrough 60-win season.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have taken a more measured approach.

“Where the Pistons don’t see him being worth more than in that $30 million range,” Siegel said. “Jalen Duren and his side… they view him as a max-level player, and rightfully so.”

Siegel understands why Duren’s representatives are aiming high.

“They should be asking for that after an All-Star, All-NBA season, but they have to be real here and look at the guys that are making that kind of money at that position. He is not on their level.”

Earlier this month, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama provided another example of how negotiations can find a compromise. Wembanyama agreed to a five-year, $252 million rookie-scale extension that includes a player option in the final season. Rather than pursue the 30% supermax escalator that could have increased the deal to roughly $303 million, Wembanyama accepted the standard 25% maximum, a structure that could save the Spurs about $50 million over the life of the contract.

While Wembanyama’s résumé already places him among the NBA’s elite, the agreement illustrated how franchise stars and organizations can balance maximum earnings with long-term roster flexibility.

Middle Ground Remains the Most Likely Outcome

Siegel believes Detroit and Duren can ultimately reach a similar middle ground.

“Maybe $30 million is a little bit low. Maybe they can go a little bit higher,” he said. “I think that they do find middle ground on a new deal here, a new long-term deal.”

Such a resolution would allow president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon to keep one of the league’s brightest young cores intact while preserving flexibility for future decisions, including Ausar Thompson’s expected extension.

It also would eliminate the possibility of Duren betting on himself with a one-year qualifying offer worth approximately $9.6 million.

“I don’t see any scenario in which the qualifying offer is a viable option for him,” Siegel said.

The negotiations may stretch deeper into August and perhaps even toward training camp.

But the latest reporting suggests the Pistons aren’t preparing for a breakup.

They’re preparing for a compromise.