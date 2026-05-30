Pistons Get Bad News on Jalen Duren’s Future as Rival Threat Emerges

The Detroit Pistons may have a difficult decision looming this offseason.

After watching Jalen Duren blossom into an All-Star and All-NBA performer during a breakout 2025-26 campaign, Detroit now faces the challenge of determining just how much the 22-year-old center is worth on his next contract.

According to Bleacher Report salary cap expert Eric Pincus, failing to commit to a maximum extension could create an unexpected problem for the Pistons: the Los Angeles Lakers.

“If the Pistons aren’t willing to max him out, the Lakers have plenty of cap room for an offer sheet,” Pincus wrote.

While Detroit remains the overwhelming favorite to retain Duren because of his restricted free-agent status, the possibility of a rival team forcing the issue represents an unwelcome development for a franchise looking to build around Duren and franchise superstar Cade Cunningham.

Jalen Duren’s Breakout Season Earned Him a Massive Raise

Duren’s decision to bet on himself appears to have paid off.

After failing to reach a rookie-scale extension agreement with Detroit before the season, the young center delivered the best campaign of his career.

Duren earned his first All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team while helping lead the Pistons to an NBA-best 60-22 record.

The former first-round pick averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 70 games while posting an outstanding 25.8 Player Efficiency Rating.

His athleticism, finishing ability around the rim and growing defensive impact made him one of the NBA’s most improved young stars and a crucial piece of Detroit’s rise to the top of the Eastern Conference.

With those accomplishments, Duren positioned himself for a contract that could approach maximum salary territory.

Playoff Struggles Could Complicate Detroit’s Decision

The regular season and playoffs told very different stories.

While Duren dominated during the regular season, his production dropped sharply once the postseason began.

Across 14 playoff appearances, Duren averaged just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while posting a 14.3 PER.

Those numbers may not erase the progress he made throughout the year, but they could influence how aggressively Detroit approaches negotiations.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Duren is still expected to command a contract approaching $40 million annually.

An Eastern Conference executive told ESPN that if Duren seeks a maximum contract, Detroit could challenge him to find one on the open market.

“If he wants to get a max, they’ll tell him to go get one,” the executive said. “But he’s Cade’s guy, so they’ll have to play it the right way.”

That dynamic is exactly what could create an opening for rival teams.

Lakers Have Long Viewed Duren as Ideal Frontcourt Fit

The Lakers’ interest in Duren is hardly new.

Earlier this year, salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron identified Duren as one of the most fascinating potential targets available to Los Angeles.

In January, Lakers insider Jovan Buha revealed that Duren was among the centers Luka Doncic specifically identified as players he wanted to play alongside.

“They had the meeting in Rob’s office asking, ‘Which centers do you want to play with?'” Buha said. “Several of the centers on that list were Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren and Nic Claxton.”

According to Buha, the Lakers attempted to acquire all three players but failed to complete a deal.

Pistons Remain Favorites, But Risk Creating Leverage

Detroit still holds the strongest position in negotiations.

As a restricted free agent, Duren cannot simply leave if another team presents a lucrative offer. The Pistons would retain matching rights and could keep him by matching any contract.

However, allowing negotiations to reach that stage could create unnecessary leverage for teams with significant cap space.

Pincus previously projected that the Lakers could have between $54 million and $89 million in available cap room this summer, making them one of the few teams capable of presenting a near-max offer sheet.

For Detroit, the question may no longer be whether Duren deserves a massive payday.

The bigger concern is whether hesitation on a max contract could invite outside pressure from a motivated Lakers team still searching for a long-term center to pair with Doncic.

That scenario would represent bad news for a Pistons franchise hoping to keep one of its most important young building blocks without a prolonged contract battle.